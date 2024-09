Healthcare Staffing Market Is Expected To Generate A Revenue Of USD 89.12 Billion By 2031, Globally, At 7.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Verified Research® is pleased to announce the release of its latest market research report on the "Healthcare Staffing Market – Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts", poised to provide leaders and decision-makers with critical insights into this growing sector. With the global demand for healthcare professionals surging, driven by aging populations, rising healthcare expenditures, and a growing skills gap, this report is a vital tool for organizations looking to stay competitive. LEWES, Del., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Healthcare Staffing Market Size

is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2031 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 52.66 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 89.12 Billion by the end of the forecast period. The healthcare staffing industry is undergoing transformative changes, with increasing reliance on temporary, travel, and per-diem staffing to meet the ever-growing demand for qualified healthcare workers. Our report delves into key trends, including technological advancements, regulatory shifts, and the evolving landscape of workforce solutions. Key Report Highlights :

Market Segmentation and Analysis: Explore in-depth assessments of the temporary, permanent, locum tenens, and travel nurse staffing segments.

Emerging Trends: Gain insights into the impact of AI-driven recruitment solutions, workforce management software, and telemedicine's influence on staffing needs.

Competitive Landscape: A detailed review of top players, new entrants, and innovative staffing solutions reshaping the market. Regional Insights: Understand market dynamics across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other key regions. For staffing agencies, healthcare facilities, and workforce management firms, this report offers actionable data and forward-looking projections to inform strategic decisions and investments. As healthcare systems face unprecedented challenges, having a robust staffing strategy is crucial for ensuring both operational efficiency and quality patient care. Why You Need This Report :

Strategic Advantage: Position your business ahead of industry shifts with accurate, up-to-date market intelligence.

Strategic Advantage: Position your business ahead of industry shifts with accurate, up-to-date market intelligence.

Data-Driven Decisions: Leverage precise data to optimize recruitment strategies and fill critical staffing gaps. Growth Opportunities: Identify high-growth markets and regions to expand your footprint and enhance profitability.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Global Healthcare Staffing Market Size "

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~7.5% from 2024 to 2031 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2024 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Billion REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED

Service Type End-User

REGIONS COVERED

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

KEY PLAYERS AMN Healthcare, Aya Healthcare, The Advisory Board Company, Maxim Healthcare Services, Select Staffing, Robert Half International, Sodexo, TeamHealth, Universal Staffing, Nursefinders, Weatherby Healthcare, Jackson Healthcare, Kaplan, Apollo Medical Staffing, Cross Country Healthcare, MedStaff CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Global Healthcare Staffing Market Overview

Growing Demand for Healthcare Professionals: As populations age and chronic diseases become more prevalent, healthcare facilities encounter a rise in patient demands. This stimulates the demand for staffing services, particularly for temporary and travel professionals. As healthcare providers face challenges in staffing, the Healthcare Staffing Market delivers vital solutions, serving as a crucial support for facilities to uphold high-quality care and operational efficiency.

Shift Toward Flexible Staffing Models: Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting flexible staffing solutions, including per-diem, temporary, and travel employment, to address variable patient demands. This trend generates significant growth prospects in the Healthcare Staffing Market, enabling staffing agencies to deliver flexible, customized workforce solutions that minimize overhead expenses for hospitals and clinics, while guaranteeing access to qualified professionals.

Technological Advancements in Recruitment: The incorporation of AI-powered recruitment platforms and workforce management software improves efficiency in staffing operations. These advances optimize the recruitment process, facilitating expedited, data-informed placements of healthcare workers. With advancements in technology enhancing recruiting precision and scalability, the Healthcare Staffing Market is poised to gain substantially, providing more accurate and timely staffing solutions.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis :

Shortage of Qualified Healthcare Professionals: The substantial demand for healthcare services is hindered by the restricted supply of qualified professionals. The worldwide deficit of skilled nurses, physicians, and specialists exerts pressure on the Healthcare Staffing Market, as staffing agencies encounter challenges in fulfilling the rising demands of healthcare providers. This deficiency generates supply limitations, potentially obstructing market expansion.

Rising Costs of Healthcare Staffing Services: The expenses associated with employing temporary and transient personnel are consistently rising due to elevated pay and operating costs. For hospitals and clinics with constrained budgets, escalating costs can render staffing options less appealing, hindering the expansion of the Healthcare Staffing Market. Providers may pursue alternate solutions or diminish staffing requirements to control costs.

Regulatory and Compliance Challenges: Healthcare staffing firms must traverse intricate restrictions, encompassing licensure mandates and varying labor laws across jurisdictions. Non-compliance may incur penalties or operational limitations, introducing further complexity and risk. The regulatory load may impede market growth, as companies invest significantly in legal skills to assure compliance, hence affecting profitability in the Healthcare Staffing Market.

Geographical Dominance

North America leads the Healthcare Staffing Market, propelled by significant demand for healthcare services, an aging demographic, and a robust healthcare infrastructure. The United States, specifically, confronts considerable shortages of healthcare personnel, necessitating temporary and travel staffing options. This geographical supremacy propels market expansion, as staffing organizations augment operations to satisfy rising needs, while advantageous legislation and increased healthcare expenditure further enhance the market.

Key Players

The "Global Healthcare Staffing Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market.

The major players in the market are AMN Healthcare, Aya Healthcare, The Advisory Board Company, Maxim Healthcare Services, Select Staffing, Robert Half International, Sodexo, TeamHealth, Universal Staffing, Nursefinders, Weatherby Healthcare, Jackson Healthcare, Kaplan, Apollo Medical Staffing, Cross Country Healthcare, MedStaff.

Healthcare Staffing Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Healthcare Staffing Market into Service Type, End-User and Geography.



Healthcare Staffing Market, by Service Type:



Travel Nurse Staffing



Per Diem Nurse Staffing



Locum Tenens Staffing

Allied Healthcare Staffing

Healthcare Staffing Market, by End-User:



Hospitals



Clinics



Ambulatory Facilities

Others

Healthcare Staffing Market, by Geography



North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

