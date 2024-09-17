Israeli Airstrike Kills 3 People, Injures 2 In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Three people were killed and tow others due to an Israeli on the town of Blida, southern Lebanon, said the on Tuesday.

It added that the injured were transported to the hospital to get the required treatment.

Lebanon has been witnessing daily military confrontations between the Israeli and the Resistance in the southern regions and along the border with the occupied Palestinian territories since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in Gaza last October 7. (end)

