Azerbaijani Agency Head Outlines Goals For Unifying Digital Platforms Under 'Mygov'
9/17/2024
Currently, one of the main tasks of "mygov" is to ensure the
transition of platforms and mobile applications to a single
system.
Inara Valiyeva, Chairman of the Management Board of the
Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of
Transport and Digital Development of Azerbaijan, stated this during
a question-and-answer session at the presentation of the "mygov"
digital government platform, Azernews reports.
"Modern digitization requires not only the creation of
convenient platforms and applications but also the right approach
to their implementation and popularization among the public.
Unifying all government services on a single platform is a long and
complex process. Before consolidating all solutions in one place,
various platforms and mobile applications were developed and
implemented. Now, it is our duty to ensure that these solutions are
transferred to a single platform so that citizens can access the
most convenient and accessible state services," he said.
Touching on the issue of public support, Valiyeva emphasized
that the process requires the participation of all interested
parties, especially the mass media.
He also mentioned that user comfort and proper communication
with them are important aspects.
"We do not intend to force anyone to use our application. Our
goal is to provide maximum comfort and transparency to citizens so
that the choice remains with them," Valiyeva explained.
