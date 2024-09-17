3D Dental Scanners Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.79 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D Scanners Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's 3D Dental Scanners Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 3D dental scanners market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.88 billion in 2023 to $2.03 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to supportive policies and funding for dental health, higher awareness about oral hygiene, expansion of dental clinics, better infection control measures, growth in investments for dental technology startups.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global 3D Dental Scanners Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The 3D dental scanners market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing dental tourism, aging population, increasing dental disorders, rising cosmetic dentistry demand, rising disposable incomes and healthcare spending.

Growth Driver Of The 3D Dental Scanners Market

The rising prevalence of dental disorders is expected to propel the growth of the global 3D dental scanner market. Dental disorders encompass any abnormality, disease, or condition within the oral cavity that requires evaluation, diagnosis, and often treatment by dental professionals to maintain oral health and prevent complications. Dental disorders are rising due to factors such as poor oral hygiene habits, increased consumption of sugary foods and beverages, and inadequate access to dental care services. 3D dental scanners are required for dental disorders to facilitate precise diagnosis, treatment planning, and the creation of customized dental prosthetics with enhanced accuracy and efficiency.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the 3D Dental Scanners Market Share ?

Key players in the 3D dental scanners market include 3M Co., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Align Technology Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Midmark Corp., J. Morita Corporation., 3shape Inc., Roland DG Corp., KaVo Dental GmbH, Amann Girrbach AG, GT Medical Technologies Inc., GC Corp., Zirkonzahn, Carestream Health India Pvt. Ltd., Imes-icore GmbH, Heraeus Kulzer Dental Ltd., Dentium Co. Ltd., Planmeca Group Company, Hint-ELS GmbH, Dental Wings Inc., Condor Technologies Inc., Imetric 3D SA, Medit Corporation, Owandy Radiology

Which Key Trends Are Driving 3D Dental Scanners Market Growth?

Major companies operating in dental 3D scanners are focused on developing advanced technology, such as multi-direct capture technology, to improve scanning accuracy and efficiency, enabling more precise dental treatments and streamlined workflows. Multi-direct capture technology in 3D dental scanners refers to a method where multiple images or scans are captured from various angles simultaneously

How Is The Global 3D Dental Scanners Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Desktop Or Laboratory 3D Dental Scanners, Intraoral 3D Dental Scanners, Hand-Held 3D Dental Scanners, Cone Beam Computerized Tomography

2) By Application: Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Implantology

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Research And Academic Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The 3D Dental Scanners Market

3D Dental Scanners Market Definition

3D dental scanners are sophisticated devices employed in dentistry to capture precise, high-resolution, three-dimensional images of a patient's teeth and gums. These scanners use various technologies, such as laser, structured light, or optical methods, to create a precise digital model of the oral cavity. 3D dental scanners are used to create detailed three-dimensional images of patients' teeth and gums for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning in dentistry.

3D Dental Scanners Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global 3D dental scanners market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The 3D Dental Scanners Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on 3D dental scanners market size, 3D dental scanners market drivers and trends, 3D dental scanners market major players, 3D dental scanners competitors' revenues, 3D dental scanners market positioning, and 3D dental scanners market growth across geographies. The 3D dental scanners market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

