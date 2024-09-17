PURE KICK ENERGIZES GAMERS NATIONWIDE WITH NEW WARCRAFT® RUMBLETM UNITE PROMOTION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PURE KICK , the number one powdered hydration and drink mix in the Value Channel, today announced its first co-branded promotional partnership with Blizzard Entertainment's popular mobile game Warcraft® RumbleTM . The collaboration offers players a new way to power up their gameplay with PURE KICK's zero-sugar, energy-boosting drink mixes, all while unlocking exclusive in-game bonuses and rewards.

Starting September 1st, gamers who purchase PURE KICK products-including Strawberry Watermelon Hydrate, Concord Grape Hydrate, Citrus Hydrate, and the Energy and Hydrate 30ct Variety Pack-can redeem their receipts to access up to four in-game content bundles. Each bundle offers $5 worth of special in-game rewards, adding value to their purchase and enhancing their Warcraft RumbleTM experience.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Blizzard Entertainment for this exciting promotion. The synergy between Warcraft Rumble and PURE KICK is undeniable-both cater to the needs of gamers who are always on the move, offering the perfect blend of energy and excitement anytime, anywhere," said Amy Pagels, VP of Licensing and Partnerships at The Jel Sert Company. "This partnership marks our first venture into gaming and launches our broader strategy focused on creating innovative licensing and promotional programs that resonate with the gaming community."

Warcraft RumbleTM, available on iOS and Android, is an action-packed mobile strategy game that invites players to collect and assemble armies of iconic characters from the Warcraft universe and battle it out in unique missions designed to test their tactical wits. Players can experience multiple game modes, including the single player campaign, co-op challenges, epic PvP battles, and more!

Players can purchase PURE KICK's 6-count Hydrate line at retail stores such as Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Walgreens, HEB, and more. The PURE KICK Energy and Hydrate variety pack

will be available on Amazon. Gamers can redeem up to four in-game content bundles by purchasing PURE KICK products and uploading their receipts to . The promotion will be live in stores starting September 1 and continue through the holiday season at participating locations. Visit the site for more information and details on the redemption process.

About PURE KICK

PURE KICK®, a product of The Jel Sert Company, is the No. 1 powdered hydration and energy drink mix in the Value Channel. With its fine-tuned balance of complex flavors, caffeine, and B Vitamins offered in an easy-to-use Singles To Go format, PURE KICK supports hydration and energy anytime, anywhere, without compromising taste or value. For more information, check out

,

or



About The Jel Sert Company

The Jel Sert Company is a family-owned business that's been at the forefront of innovation in the food and beverage industry since 1926.

The Jel Sert Company's products are exclusively made in West Chicago, Illinois, with over 1,000 employees sharing the company's passion for creating high-quality, high-value products. For more information, visit



About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.



Best known for iconic video game universes including Warcraft®, Overwatch®, Diablo®, and StarCraft®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. ( ), a division of Activision Blizzard, which was acquired by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment experiences. Blizzard Entertainment has created some of the industry's most critically acclaimed and genre-defining games over the last 30 years, with a track record that includes multiple Game of the Year awards. Blizzard Entertainment engages tens of millions of players around the world with titles available on PC via Battle®, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

