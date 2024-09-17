Heart Failure Society Of American Names Journal Of Cardiac Failure (JCF) Co-Editors-In-Chief

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Board of Directors has named Anuradha Lala-Trindade, MD and Robert J. Mentz, MD as Co-Editors-in-Chief of the Journal of Cardiac Failure, the official journal of HFSA and the Japanese Heart Failure Society.

Dr. Mentz is an Associate Professor of and Chief of the Heart Failure Section at Duke University as well as an established HF trialist at Duke Clinical Research Institute. He has served as the Editor-in-Chief of JCF since December 2020.

Drs. Anuradha Lala-Trindade and Robert J. Mentz are the new Co-Editors-in-Chief of the Journal of Cardiac Failure.

Journal of Cardiac Failure

Dr. Lala is the Director Heart Failure Research, Program Director of the Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Fellowship and Associate Professor at The Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital & Department of Population Health Science and Policy. Dr. Lala has served as the Deputy Editor of JCF since December 2020.

"Working together to bring JCF to new heights in service of our broader community has been one of the most rewarding experiences of our professional and personal lives" stated Dr. Mentz and Dr. Lala. "We feel fortunate to share a friendship and partnership rooted in mutual admiration and respect and feel proud to "walk the walk" of diversity equity and inclusion as Co-Editors-in-Chief at the Journal."

Dr Mentz added, "Our journal team is an industry leader where a bedrock of high-quality science is paired with a strategy of being constructively disruptive to improve clinical research and ultimately the care for patients living with heart failure. I couldn't be more excited about the present and future of the JCF team and the broader community which we serve."

Their roles as Co-Editors-in-Chief became official on September 1, 2024.

About the Journal of Cardiac Failure

The Journal of Cardiac Failure (JCF) publishes the highest quality science in the field of heart failure with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, mentorship, multidisciplinary partnerships, and patient-centeredness. Published papers span original investigator-initiated work to state-of-the-art reviews, guidelines and scientific statements, expert perspectives, early career and trainee spotlight pieces, patient and patient-partner narratives. JCF also emphasizes the power of language and prioritizes innovative approaches to dissemination of published work to reach and impact the broader heart failure community.

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa .

