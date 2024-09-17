Qatar Launches National Cyber Security Strategy 2024-2030

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the National Security Agency launched the National Cyber Security Strategy 2024-2030 on Tuesday, in the presence of several ministers, heads of authorities, and senior officials.

The National Cyber Security Strategy aims to contribute to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 and position Qatar as a global leader in the secure adoption of emerging technologies.

In his opening remarks, HE President of the National Cyber Security Agency, Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki, expressed his pride in Qatar's recognition by the United Nations' International Telecommunication Union (ITU) as a model and pioneering nation in the field of cybersecurity, achieving the highest ranking in the Global Cybersecurity Index.

His Excellency emphasized the importance of unified efforts across both government and private sectors. "This collaborative spirit is captured in the slogan and vision of the Second National Cyber Security Strategy, which envisions a shared commitment to building trust in cyberspace, ensuring Qatar's continued progress and prosperity."

He added, "We have been keen to adopt this approach during the preparation phase of this strategy. We worked closely with a broad range of organizations and coordinated intensively with working groups responsible for the preparation of the Third National Development Strategy to ensure to unified efforts in line with Qatar National Vision 2030".

He highlighted that the guiding principles of the National Cyber Security Strategy are based on values of Shared Responsibility, Risk Based Approach, Results Oriented, Individual Human Rights, Economic Prosperity and Coordination and Collaboration. These principles form the backbone for achieving national cybersecurity and provide necessary direction for guidance and implementation.

He further added that the Second National Cyber Security Strategy serves as a roadmap to address evolving cyber challenges and focuses on building strong foundations for cooperation and collaboration locally, regionally, and internationally.

In his concluding remarks, HE Al Malki reaffirmed the National Cyber Security Agency's commitment to providing a secure cyberspace that benefits all individuals and organizations across Qatar, supports sustainable national development, and maintains Qatar's position as a leader in cybersecurity, both regionally and internationally.

During the ceremony, Director of National Cyber Governance and Assurance Affairs at the National Cyber Security Agency, Engineer Dana Yousef Al Abdulla, provided an in-depth overview of the strategy's objectives and its comprehensive development process. She outlined the risks, opportunities, and vision that underpin the National Cyber Security Strategy 2024-2030, and emphasized its crucial role in achieving the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The National Cyber Security Strategy outlines five key pillars. the first of which is the Cyber Security and Resilience in the Qatar Ecosystem that focuses on enhancing the security and resilience of Qatar's cyber environment, with particular emphasis on critical national infrastructure and based on evolving cyber risks while aligning with national priorities.

The second pillar is Legislation, Regulations, and Law Enforcement that aims to develop national legal and regulatory frameworks, governance models and operational approaches.

The third one is Thriving, Innovative, and Data-Driven Economy that supports the development of national cybersecurity capabilities through research, development, and innovation across both public and private sectors. It also promotes investments for fostering a dynamic electronic industry.

The fourth pillar is Cyber Culture and Workforce Talent Development that seeks to cultivate a qualified cybersecurity workforce and embed cybersecurity awareness throughout society.

The fifth pillar on International Cooperation and Trusted Partners, aims to play an active role in international collaboration and cyber diplomacy, enhancing cooperation at both regional and global levels for a secure and resilient cyberspace.

The National Cyber Security Strategy 2024-2030 represents a comprehensive, resilient, and forward-looking framework. As cybersecurity emerges as one of the most significant challenges of our time, this strategy addresses its critical role in safeguarding national security and shaping the everyday lives of individuals.