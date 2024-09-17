PHILANTHROPIST & POLITICAL STRATEGIST BRADLEY TUSK RELEASES NEW BOOK - VOTE WITH YOUR PHONE WHY MOBILE VOTING IS OUR FINAL SHOT AT SAVING DEMOCRACY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cross country

book tour begins next week including stops at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library (with Martin Luther King III), Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute at Hunter College (with NYC Council Member Chi Ossé), and more

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Philanthropist and strategist Bradley Tusk is releasing his third book, Vote with Your Phone: Why Mobile is Our Final Shot at Saving Democracy , in which he makes the case that allowing Americans to vote in from their phones would dramatically increase turnout, reduce extremism, and fix our broken politics . Published by Sourcebooks, the new book hits shelves on September 17, 2024 and is available wherever books are sold.

Bradley Tusk's new book Vote With Your Phone: Why Mobile Voting Is Our Final Shot At Saving Democracy is available wherever books are sold.

With a background that includes roles as campaign manager for New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Deputy Governor of Illinois, communications director for Senator Chuck Schumer and Uber's first political advisor, Tusk brings his unique and candid insight into the intricacies of American politics and voter engagement. In his new book, Tusk explains how mobile voting will break down barriers that have made in-person and even mail voting inaccessible for countless Americans. He outlines the work he's doing through Tusk Philanthropies' Mobile Voting , bringing together a team of cybersecurity experts to create the first and only end-to-end encrypted and end-to-end verifiable voting platform that is open-source.

says Vote With Your Phone is "a rousing call for Gens Z and Alpha to leverage technology and save democracy" and "a sensible, convincing program to expand voting rights and democratic virtue."

Featuring guest essays from civil rights advocate Martin Luther King III , Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar , Congressman Josh Gottheimer , U.S. Representative for New Jersey's Fifth Congressional District, co-chair of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, David Hogg, the Co-Founder and President of Leaders We Deserve and Co-Founder of the student-led movement, March For Our Lives, Mark Riccobono , President of the National Federation of the Blind, and leading cybersecurity experts, Vote with Your Phone makes clear the solution to restoring faith in our democracy is right in the palm of our hands.

"When my father marched for equality decades ago, he understood that voting rights were a necessary part of the struggle for freedom and equality. Those on the other side know it too, which is why they have systematically made it harder for every American to vote," writes Martin Luther King III in his guest essay. "Mobile voting would empower all voters to exercise their most fundamental democratic right using the same technology they use in their everyday lives."

Mark Riccobono writes, "The lived experience of blind people has taught us that there are irrational barriers built into election systems. For blind Americans, the experience of voting is not a joyous opportunity to participate in our democracy but rather a test of overcoming adversity."

"Our vulnerable and historically marginalized communities can and have the ability to decide crucial elections - and their voices are some of the most important. But if we want them to participate in our democracy, we have to meet them where they're at," writes Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar.



David Hogg writes: "The discrepancy between our technological progress and our outdated voting system is a glaring contradiction we cannot afford to ignore. By embracing mobile voting, we are not just advocating for technological advancement; we are fortifying our commitment to a democracy that is of the people, by the people, and for the people."

Vote With Your Phone: Why Mobile Voting Is Our Final Shot At Saving Democracy presents a compelling narrative of the transformative power that mobile voting can have on our democracy and how embracing this technology ensures that every American's voice is heard.

Cross-country Book Tour Dates:



September 19, 2024 - New York Law School in conversation with Ben Max, program director for NYSL's Center for New York City

September 24, 2024 - The Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute at Hunter College in conversation with Council Member for New York City's 36th District, Chi Ossé and Kelly Mena of NY1

September 26, 2024 - The Carter Presidential Library in conversation with Civil Rights Advocate Martin Luther King III, Chairman of Drum Major Institute

October 1, 2024 - Books & Books in conversation with former Mayor of Miami Beach, Philip Levine

October 5, 2024 - Politics & Prose in conversation with Teddy Schleifer, New York Times

October 9, 2024 - Zibby's Bookshop in conversation with Sasha Issenberg, POLITICO October 10, 2024 - Manny's in conversation with Founder Manny Yekutiel

About Bradley Tusk

Bradley Tusk is a venture capitalist, political strategist, philanthropist, and writer. He is the CEO and co-founder of Tusk Ventures, the world's first venture capital fund that invests solely in early stage startups in highly regulated industries, and the founder of political consulting firm Tusk Strategies. Bradley's family foundation is funding and leading the national campaign to bring mobile voting to U.S. elections and also has run anti-hunger campaigns in 24 different states, helping to feed over 13 million people. He is also an adjunct professor at Columbia Business School.

Before Vote With Your Phone, Bradley authored The Fixer: My Adventures Saving Startups From Death by Politics and Obvious in Hindsight. He hosts a podcast called Firewall about the intersection of tech and politics and recently opened an independent bookstore, P&T Knitwear, on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

In his earlier career, Bradley served as campaign manager for Mike Bloomberg's 2009 mayoral race, as Deputy Governor of Illinois, overseeing the state's budget, operations, legislation, policy and communications, as communications director for US Senator Chuck Schumer, and as Uber's first political advisor.

