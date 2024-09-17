Fund For Teachers Welcomes Partnership With Maxwell/Hanrahan Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Non-Profits Collaborate to Support Teachers' Experiential & Student Outcomes

- Karen Eckhoff, Fund for Teachers Executive Director

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fund for Teachers , one of the country's largest investors in preK-12 educators, announced a grant from the Maxwell/Hanrahan Foundation to award fellowships focused on science and craft experiences for teachers working with underserved students or in rural school settings.

The Maxwell/Hanrahan Foundation joins organizations including Dalio Education, the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation and the Ford Family Foundation that support the Fund for Teachers' belief in educators' ability to address student-specific learning gaps and positively affect families and school communities.

“The Maxwell/Hanrahan Foundation is rooted in supporting innovative people working in field-based science, art and craft, teaching and protection of the natural world,” said foundation Executive Director Rachel Strader Chen.“The Foundation is particularly pleased to support Fund for Teachers' work enabling individual educators to design their own fellowship experiences, which will help them feel appreciated, directly support their innovation and passion, and contribute to retention.”

“Conservation, the arts and STEM-related issues are among the most important of our time and the most pursued topics by our Fellows,” said Karen Eckhoff, Fund for Teachers executive director.“The infusion of funding provided by the Maxwell/Hanrahan Foundation will make an immediate impact on what, where and how teachers will inform students' learning about science and craft-related topics for years to come.”

This summer 365 teachers, or FFT Fellows , pursued unique, experiential fellowships using $1.6 million in grants. From this cohort, 67% teach at Title I schools where 52% of their students receive free or reduced lunch. Since 2001, Fund for Teachers has invested in public, private, and charter schoolteachers' learning in 170 countries and on every continent. Consequently, approximately 10,000 teachers have earned $37 million, transforming grants into growth for teachers and their students. The new grant of $345,000 will allow even greater impact in summer 2025.

ABOUT FUND FOR TEACHERS

Fund for Teachers also invests in teachers by awarding Innovation Circle Grants that fuel Fellows' independent research during the summer, followed by virtual collaboration with other Fellows throughout the fall followed by classroom implementation in the spring. Visit Fund for Teachers' website, Facebook, or Instagram sites for more information about the grant opportunity and impact on teachers, students, and school communities.

ABOUT THE MAXWELL/HANRAHAN FOUNDATION

Maxwell/Hanrahan Foundation powers people who explore and ask, teach and try, conserve and connect, create and captivate. Our funding supports individual scientists, teachers, conservationists and creators whose diverse perspectives enable us to discover new things about ourselves and our world. Learn more about our partners and work at .

