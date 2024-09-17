Surbhi Chandna Shares Glimpse Of Delicious 'Special Bhog' On Ananta Chaturdashi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Surbhi Chandna on Tuesday celebrated Ananta Chaturdashi, the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi, by sharing a heartfelt photo dump of the festivities, featuring her husband, Karan Sharma, and family, offering a delightful glimpse into their celebrations, and a mouthwatering view of the 'special bhog'.

Taking to Instagram, Surbhi Chandna, who has 6.1 million followers, shared a vibrant string of photos. In the snapshots, Surbhi looked elegant in a long-sleeved green ethnic Anarkali suit paired with a magenta pink palazzo, while her husband, Karan, complimented her in a dapper white kurta-pyjama.

The images capture them posing joyfully with the Ganpati at their home, surrounded by family members. A highlight of the festive spread is a tempting glimpse of the 'special bhog,' featuring vada pav, dhokla, and chutney, adding a delicious touch to the celebratory atmosphere.

She wrote in the caption: "Thinking about you today & Now that you will be going & the festival comes to an end i want to Thankyou For Gracing us with your Presence Gannu Pa & working your magic & charm You will be dearly missed Thankyou for the Joy & togetherness Chandnas & Sharmas have a special request - Agle Baras tu Jaldii aa Vada Pao with Thecha as a Special Bhog was the best I nailed it hehe".

Meanwhile, Surbhi and Karan, who have been together for over 13 years, are currently on a birthday trip to Hong Kong. They had tied the knot on March 2, 2024 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

On the professional front, she marked her TV debut in 2009 with a cameo in the longest-running sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. After a gap of four years, she played Suzanne in the show 'Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi... Meri Bhabhi'.

She then essayed the role of Haya in 'Qubool Hai'. Surbhi has been a part of shows like 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Dil Boley Oberoi', 'Sanjivani', and 'Naagin 5'.

She was last featured in the show 'Sherdil Shergill'.

Surbhi also appeared in the web series 'Rakshak - India's Braves: Chapter 2'. The show is set against the backdrop of the Kulgam operation, and the biographical war drama unfolds the courageous saga of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh (Barun Sobti), and DSYP Aman Kumar Thakur (played by Vishwas Kini).