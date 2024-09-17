(MENAFN) Recent reports indicate that Ukraine is experiencing a significant and accelerated loss of Abrams M1 main battle tanks supplied by the United States. According to Military Watch Magazine, over the past six months, Ukraine has lost more than two-thirds of the Abrams tanks it received.



In January 2023, President Joe Biden announced the United States would provide Ukraine with 31 Abrams tanks. The first batch of these tanks arrived in Ukraine only in September of that year. Since their deployment, the rate of tank losses has reportedly increased markedly, with recent footage from the Russian military showing the destruction of several tanks and the capture of others.



Military Watch Magazine reported on Sunday that, based on recent footage and estimates, more than 20 of the 31 Abrams tanks delivered to Ukraine are now either destroyed, disabled, or captured by Russian forces. The magazine attributes the high loss rate to the effectiveness of guided artillery shells and kamikaze drones used by Russia against these U.S.-made tanks.



The Abrams tanks were first deployed in Ukraine around late February but began to incur heavy losses soon after, leading to their withdrawal from the frontlines by April. Reports suggest that the tanks' protection was subsequently enhanced to address these vulnerabilities.



Ukrainian crews have expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Abrams tanks, highlighting several issues in Western media. Complaints include technical problems such as the susceptibility of electronic components to condensation and the large size of the tanks, which has reportedly made them easier targets for Russian forces.



The high rate of loss underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Ukrainian forces in utilizing advanced military equipment in a highly contested environment. As the situation evolves, further details on the effectiveness and operational challenges of the Abrams tanks are expected to emerge.

MENAFN17092024000045015687ID1108682848