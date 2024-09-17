Green Badger Becomes First Construction Tech Saas Company To Receive Just Label

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Joins Growing Support in the AEC for Measuring Commitment to Sustainability and Ethical Business Practices



SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Badger, the leading SaaS developer for managing sustainable construction, announced it has received

a Just 2.0 label from The International Living Future Institute (ILFI), further validating the company's focus on sustainability for the built environment.

Just.

Continue Reading

The Just label program is a transparency framework that provides a guide to creating meaningful policies and ensuring those policies turn into actions that generate increasing levels of positive impact over time. It requires measuring and reporting on a range of organization- and employee-related indicators.

Green Badger Founder and CEO Tommy Linstroth said, "Our business is rooted in developing transparency in buildings and their construction, so doing the same within our own organization is a natural step. We've proudly played a part in helping several clients and leading construction firms validate their sustainability and ESG efforts through our simple tracking and reporting software to achieve their Just labels and we're thrilled to join the community."

Green Badger's Just label includes rankings across six categories and the company received the highest marks available for responsibility in





Stewardship: Volunteering



Diversity & Inclusion: Engagement



Equity: Full-time employment | Pay Scale Equity



Employee Health: Physical Health | Well Being

The mission of ILFI, in pursuit of a "Living Future" where humans are in balance with ecosystems and with each other, aligns with Green Badger's vision of making sustainability accessible, attainable, and effortless for the entire construction industry. "Receiving this label isn't our end goal-it's simply a symbol of another step in the long game. It establishes a third-party assessment and benchmark on our policies and practices so we can measure our progress as we work to continuously improve," said Linstroth.

The certification is based on a review of data collected and submitted by Green Badger's Sustainability Committee, including internal and external efforts like employee hours donated to or volunteered at 10 different charity organizations, pay equity, employee health and well-being, employee engagement, and diversity. Additional details are available in Green Badger's 2023 Sustainability Report .

About Green Badger

Green Badger is accelerating environmentally responsible construction worldwide by equipping the built industry with affordable technology and the knowledge to automate and easily report LEED compliance and ESG metrics. Pairing the most comprehensive user-friendly software with powerful data analytics and industry-leading customer support, Green Badger saves project teams hundreds of hours per project and helps ensure sustainability goals are met. For more information, visit or call (912) 401-2888.

Media Contact:

Kathy Berardi























Carabiner Communications













[email protected]











678.644.4122



SOURCE Green Badger

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED