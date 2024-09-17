New updates on ‘assassination attempt’ against Trump

(MENAFN) The FBI is currently investigating a recent shooting incident at International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, as a potential assassination attempt against former United States President and presidential candidate Donald Trump. This development underscores the serious nature of the threat posed during the incident.



The confrontation unfolded shortly before 2 p.m. local time when a Secret Service agent stationed at the golf club observed a rifle barrel protruding through a fence surrounding the resort. Reacting swiftly to the perceived threat, the agent engaged the shooter by firing between four to six rounds, as confirmed by West Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw. The suspect, who initially evaded capture, was later apprehended.



The individual taken into custody has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, according to multiple law enforcement sources. Routh, who operates a small construction business in Hawaii, has a history of vocal criticism against Trump on social media platforms. The FBI's involvement in the case highlights the gravity of the situation and the potential implications of the threat.



As federal agents continue to probe the incident, the investigation aims to uncover the full extent of the suspect's motives and any broader implications for security. The incident has drawn significant attention, reflecting ongoing concerns about the safety of high-profile political figures and the lengths to which some individuals may go in expressing their dissent.

