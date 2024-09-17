Generative AI In Animation Market Set To Reach USD 23.60 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 39.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Generative AI in Animation Market

The increased demand for realistic animation from the entertainment sector is having a significant impact on the expansion of the market.

- Polaris ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An in-depth examination of the market trends, developments, top segments, competition, and leading regions has been provided in our comprehensive research report.The generative AI in animation market size was valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2023, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. With an estimated CAGR of 39.3% from 2024 to 2032, the market is projected to reach USD 23.60 billion by 2032.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sampleWhat is Generative AI in Animation?Generative AI, or generative artificial intelligence, is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) capable of creating new content, such as images, text, music, audio, and video. It can be trained to learn various data types and subjects, including human language, programming languages, art, chemistry, and biology. Generative AI in animation refers to the use of AI technologies for creating, modifying or enhancing animations. In animation, the AI type can be used to create lifelike characters having detailed facial expressions and body movements.AI can assist in improving existing animations by identifying inconsistencies in character movements or lighting. Also, it can help create interactive animations that can respond to user inputs. Furthermore, generative AI in animation can be used to automate repetitive tasks and improve the overall efficiency and creativity of animation production. With the expansion of AI-powered tools and software, the generative AI in animation market demand is anticipated to rise.What Are Key Report Highlights?.The market size for generative AI in animation was valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 23.60 billion by 2032..The rising demand for the creation of digital and online content is having a favorable impact on the expansion of the market..The market segmentation is primarily based on type, component, end-use, and region..The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingWho Are Key Market Players?Adobe, Autodesk Inc.; Blue Sky Studios; DreamWorks Animation; Google LLC; Kartoon Studios, Inc.; NVIDIA Corporation; Pixar Animation Studios; ServiceNow; and Walt Disney Animation Studios are some of the generative AI in animation market key players. These players are investing heavily in R&D to expand their product offerings. Also, they are undertaking a variety of strategic initiatives, such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations, to expand their global presence.Some of the latest developments in the market are:.In May 2024, Autodesk announced the acquisition of Wonder Dynamics. With the new acquisition, Autodesk aims to offer cloud-based AI technology to enable more artists to create more 3D content across media and entertainment sectors..In April 2024, Kartoon Studios, Inc. introduced its new AI toolkit. The new toolkit aims at improving the quality of animation and streamlining workflow processes.What's Driving Market Forward?.Rising Content Creation: The increased demand for content creation, especially on online and digital platforms, is the primary factor fueling the generative AI in animation market demand. With generative AI, content creators can develop engaging content in effective and scalable ways..Growing Advancements: Rising advancements in animation processes allow for the development of realistic expressions and movements using existing input data. Along with streamlining production timelines, generative AI in animation allows creators to explore more imaginative storylines..Expansion of AI Tools: AI-powered tools and software leverage complex algorithms to enhance the efficiency and creativity in animation production. The expansion of these tools is impacting the market sales favorably.Which Region Leads Market Growth?.North America: North America dominated the generative AI in animation market share in 2023. The region's robust growth is largely due to its vast presence of well-established animation studios and tech firms. These entities are at the forefront of developing and incorporating AI technologies into their offerings to meet diverse consumer demands..Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This is primarily attributed to the rapid adoption of generative AI in animation to meet the increasing demand for high-quality animation. Besides, the advent of digital platforms and streaming services is having a favorable impact on the regional market expansion.Inquire more about this report before purchase:/inquire-before-buyingHow is Market Segmentation Done?By Component Outlook:.Services.SolutionsBy Type Outlook:.GANs.Transformers.VAEs.OthersBy End-Use Outlook:.Advertising.Gaming.Movie Production.Television.OthersBy Regional Outlook:.North AmericaoUSoCanada.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUKoItalyoSpainoNetherlandsoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoMalaysiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoAustraliaoVietnamoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloSouth AfricaoRest of Middle East & Africa.Latin AmericaoMexicooBraziloArgentinaoRest of Latin AmericaBrowse PMR's Generative AI in Animation Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:The global generative AI in animation industry size is expected to reach USD 23.60 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.3% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).Browse More Research Reports:Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market:Blockchain Technology Market:Precision Farming Market:Vertical Farming Market:Eyewear Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Likhil G

Polaris Market Research and Consulting

+1 929-297-9727

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.