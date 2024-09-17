(MENAFN) Anna Belkina, a prominent spokesperson for RT, has dismissed the recent accusations from the US State Department as predictable and unremarkable. Reflecting on RT’s nearly two-decade history, Belkina emphasized that the network’s mission has remained steadfast: to deliver stories and perspectives often excluded from mainstream media. Despite persistent attempts by the Western establishment to undermine RT, the network continues to perform its role as an alternative voice in global journalism.



Belkina drew a parallel to a historical quote from former United States President John F. Kennedy in 1962, who asserted that a free nation should be unafraid of presenting its people with a variety of viewpoints and challenging ideas. According to Belkina, the United States government’s recent actions against RT contradict this principle, revealing a deep-seated fear of dissenting voices that could potentially sway public opinion. The accusations, she argued, underscore the United State’s desire to control and restrict information and narratives.



Despite the increasing pressure and attempts to discredit RT, Belkina remains confident in the network's resilience. She asserted that RT will persist in its journalistic endeavors and continue to seek innovative ways to reach and inform global audiences. The network’s commitment to providing diverse viewpoints, she said, remains unwavering, regardless of external efforts to suppress it.

