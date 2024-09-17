Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited Sells 1013 units of electric Two-Wheelers in August 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, September 16, 2024: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, a prominent manufacturer of electric vehicles under the 'Joy e-bike’ and ‘Joy e-rik’ brands, sold 1,013 units of electric two-wheelers in August 2024.



Noteworthy, the company has already sold more than 6K (6,006) units of electric two wheelers, including high and low speed models in the first five months (April- August 2024) of this financial year.



Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, said, “With the beginning of the festival season, we are already witnessing high footfall and enquiries for our diverse range of product portfolio. As the market sentiments looks positive, we are expecting strong growth in the coming months especially with Navratri, Diwali and Bhaidooj. In the preparation of increased demand during these months, we are ensuring that all our deals across the region are well stocked with all the models.”



About Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited is one of India’s leading auto manufacturing companies in the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment under the brand name Joy e-bike and Joy e-rik. Being the first listed entity on BSE in Electric Vehicle manufacturing, it is mainly focused on the growth potential in the Indian EV segment to have a positive impact in the future. Given the current state of the environment, where fuel-powered vehicles account for the vast bulk of carbon emissions, the company is promoting improvement by offering cleaner, greener options that produce no emissions. With more than 10 models in its portfolio in both high and low-speed categories, the Company has established a strong presence in more than 400+ cities across India and aspires to boost this number throughout the country.





MENAFN17092024005232011781ID1108682685