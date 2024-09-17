New Exmark Video Explains Why Sharp Mower Blades Matter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Keeping mower blades sharp is essential for the of the lawn.

Most consumer walk-behind mowers have one or two blades to sharpen.

Sharpen blades at a 27- to 30-degree angle.

Backyard Smart details how to sharpen and balance blades at home

- Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs

BEATRICE, NE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One of the foundations of a beautiful lawn is the cut quality of the mower, and blade sharpness is critical to achieving an immaculate cut. In addition to cut quality, a sharp mower blade also has major benefits to the health of the grass.

And while many homeowners simply take their blades to their local dealer to be sharpened, for folks with a DIY mindset it's relatively quick and easy to do at home. With that in-mind, Exmark recently released a new Backyard Smart video,“Boost Your Blades”, which demonstrates proper blade sharpening and balancing technique.

According to Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, sharp mower blades cut the grass blade cleanly, so the grass heals quickly from mowing.

“A dull mower blade leaves a ragged cut, which isn't only unsightly but can be a danger to the lawn,” Briggs said.“Because the blade basically rips the grass, it invites a host of lawn pests and diseases to take root.

“Not only that, but it leaves the lawn with an unsightly yellow-brown hue.”

Briggs recommends homeowners sharpen mower blades prior to the first mow in the spring, and then up to three times during the season depending on the size of the lawn. Ultimately, the best way to know when to sharpen is by regularly cleaning under the mower deck and visually inspecting the blades.

“To get the most out of blades, a quick sharpen after each mow will help them last ten times longer than blades sharpened irregularly,” Briggs added.

To sharpen blades, use an angle or bench grinder to gradually sharpen at a 27- to 30-degree angle on the blade. The edge doesn't need to be razor sharp, so it pays to take time and use multiple grinder passes. Test the balance of the sharpened blade by placing a screwdriver in the center hole of the blade, then noting any tilting to one side or the other. Then, put additional grinder passes into the down-tilted side until the blade balances evenly on the screwdriver.

View the Backyard Smart“Boost Your Blades” video on the Exmark Backyard Life site . There, you can also find a wealth of other Exmark Original Series video content, including Done-In-A-Weekend Projects, Dream Yards, and Prime Cuts, as well as content from Exmark-affiliated influencers.

# # #

About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark/Backyard.



Matt Gersib

Exmark

+ +1 402-314-2150

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Boost Your Blades

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.