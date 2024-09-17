EU, Member States' Aid To Ukraine Stands At Nearly EUR 118B - Dombrovskis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total amount of aid that the EU and its member states have provided to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has reached EUR 118 billion, including economic, humanitarian and military aid, while the EU will continue to support the functioning of key state apparatus in the conditions war.

Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said this today in Strasbourg during the opening of hearings on continued and military assistance to Ukraine, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

This figure includes almost EUR 14 billion, which has been mobilized through the EU Ukraine Facility, which comprises macro-financial assistance, risk reduction instruments for the mobilization of private investment and for technical assistance. EUR 25.2 billion of macro-financial assistance helped the Ukrainian state in its functioning and facilitated reforms, said the executive vice-president of the European Commission.

He recalled that EUR 17 billion was provided by EU member states in the context of supporting Ukrainians fleeing the war on the territory of the EU. EUR 12.2 billion in the form of grants, loans and guarantees was provided to Ukraine by EU member states. In addition, Ukraine received assistance from the European Investment Bank, EBRD and in the form of other loans under EU guarantees.

A separate direction of EU aid was economic support for Ukraine, including its access to the EU Single Market through the introduction of so-called autonomous trade measures and the promotion of EU "solidarity lanes", which allowed Ukraine to continue exporting products to foreign markets.

Valdis Dombrovskis noted that he is counting on the support of the European Parliament in the continuing such assistance.

One thing is clear, the EU will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes and hopefully as quickly and as effectively as possible because it is existential for our European future as well,” added Dombrovskis.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU has provided Ukraine with substantial political, economic, financial, humanitarian and military assistance, which helps Ukraine exercise its right to self-defense and support basic state functions.