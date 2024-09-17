(MENAFN) As 2024 approaches, it is shaping up to be a landmark year for elections, with over half of the world's population preparing to head to the polls. However, this year's carry a significance that goes beyond the norm. Historically, while elections have been vital, not every contest was deemed critical. Today, the stakes have escalated, and nearly every election has the potential to disrupt or even alter the trajectory of global events. What is now at the forefront is not just the outcome of these elections but the perception of their and the acceptance of their results by the populace.



This recognition of legitimacy should be a fundamental, self-evident truth, underscored by the existence of political institutions designed to uphold it. The era of autocratic rule through sheer force has largely faded, giving way to a time when even authoritarian regimes must heed the demands and interests of their citizens. Established democracies, too, are tasked with navigating growing public skepticism and ensuring stability and continuity despite increasing mistrust in electoral processes.



Two decades ago, the dominant trend was the promotion of democracy. Under the leadership of President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney, the U.S. pursued an ideological agenda that linked the spread of democratic governance to the advancement of both American national interests and a favorable global order. They believed that the proliferation of democracy was integral not only to the U.S.'s strategic goals but also to the creation of a positive international environment.



Today, as the world prepares for a series of pivotal elections, there is growing concern that the very Western elites who championed democratic ideals may soon face the ramifications of political unrest and challenges to their own legitimacy. The increasing intensity of elections and the evolving landscape of global politics suggest that the principles once promoted as universal may now confront the West's own systems and institutions, reflecting the unpredictable and often tumultuous nature of contemporary political dynamics.

MENAFN17092024000045015687ID1108682428