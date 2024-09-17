Pentagon commands research on possible nuclear attack in Eastern Europe

(MENAFN) The United States Department of Defense has commissioned a significant new study aimed at analyzing the potential impacts of a nuclear conflict on global agriculture. This research, which will be managed by the United States Corps of Engineers' Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), seeks to simulate the consequences of a hypothetical nuclear event, particularly focusing on regions extending beyond Eastern Europe and Western Russia, identified as the center of this simulation scenario.



The ERDC has selected Terra Analytics, a Colorado-based firm renowned for its expertise in advanced data visualization and analysis, as the primary contractor for the study. This company will lead the project, although the solicitation notice invites other contractors to submit proposals if they can offer comparable services.



The study's scope includes detailed requirements for the selected contractor, such as providing necessary personnel, equipment, and facilities to conduct the research. A key component of the study involves incorporating aerial mapping techniques and modeling a scenario involving a "non-destructive nuclear event." The total value of the contract has been estimated at USD34 million.



This initiative reflects a growing concern about the broader ramifications of nuclear conflicts, particularly their potential effects on global agricultural systems, which could have far-reaching consequences for food security and environmental stability.

