Concerns escalate about activities of Zionist extremists who seem intent on advancing their agenda against revered Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN) As the biblical holiday season approaches, scheduled to start on the fifth of next month, concerns are escalating about the activities of Zionist extremists who seem intent on advancing their agenda against the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque. This period of heightened tension is characterized by fears that these extremists are preparing to enact their controversial plans, which could profoundly affect the sacred site.



Fakhri Abu Diab, an expert in Jerusalem affairs, has expressed serious apprehensions regarding the current developments. He reports that the Israeli forces, alongside extremist factions, are mounting a concerted counteroffensive against Al-Aqsa Mosque. This counterattack appears aimed at undermining the significance of the "Al-Aqsa flood" and erasing the achievements associated with it. Since October 7 of the previous year, groups identified as part of the "Temple movement," with backing from the extremist Israeli government, have reportedly intensified their aggressive actions against Al-Aqsa. Their goals include exacting revenge, altering the status quo at the mosque, and implementing new Judaization measures.



Abu Diab further noted that these extremist groups are attempting to establish a more permanent presence within Al-Aqsa Mosque. A recent video released by the Temple Activists Organization, which depicts the burning of Al-Aqsa, is viewed as a direct assault on both the mosque and the broader Islamic faith. This provocative act is seen as part of a broader strategy to introduce new realities at Al-Aqsa, which Abu Diab condemned as a dangerous escalation that could lead to a larger conflict.



Since the events of the "Al-Aqsa flood," there have been observable changes at the mosque. These changes include an increase in public and collective Talmudic rituals, new "local prostration" practices, and discussions about constructing a synagogue within the mosque. Abu Diab emphasized that these activities signal a shift from planning to actual implementation by the occupation authorities.



The researcher highlighted that the current actions by the Israeli government appear to be an attempt to nullify the progress achieved on October 7 by launching a counteroffensive against Al-Aqsa. While extremist groups harbor ambitions of demolishing Al-Aqsa to build their so-called temple in its place, Abu Diab described these aspirations as unrealistic and unattainable.



In his statement, Abu Diab warned that any further provocative actions by these extremist groups at Al-Aqsa Mosque could trigger widespread unrest across the region. The mounting tensions and potential for significant conflict underscore the high stakes and the profound impact these developments could have on regional stability.

