Mill Creek Announces Start Of Preleasing At Amavi Brier Creek

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Single-Family Build-to-Rent Community Adds 350 Homes to Raleigh-Durham Area

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and manager specializing in premier rental across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Amavi Brier Creek , a single-family build-to-rent community in eastern Durham County.



The community, surrounded by 25 acres of woods, creeks and 28 acres of dedicated open space, features a combined 350 townhomes and single-family detached homes. First move-ins are slated for October.



"Amavi Brier Creek will offer a pleasant mix of open green space, proximity to an excelling employment market and a reasonable price point," said Willie Morris , senior vice president of land acquisition for Mill Creek Residential. "The Brier Creek area continues to become one of the hidden gems in the greater Raleigh-Durham market, and we look forward to offering quality homes and a living experience on par with the Class-A rental housing options in the surrounding area."

Located at 1607 Olive Branch Road, Amavi Brier Creek offers ample recreational space, including a greenway trail, three dog parks, two multipurpose fields, raised garden beds, and several open lawn and field spaces. The 113-acre community also includes a resident clubhouse with a resort-inspired swimming pool and a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and dedicated social spaces.



Amavi Brier Creek's townhomes and single-family detached homes include various three-, four- and five-bedroom layouts that range as large as 2,646 square feet. Private garages at each residence include EV-charging outlets. Home interiors feature a variety of refined features, including luxury wood-plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, USB ports, smart thermostats, controlled access technology, private patios and fenced-in yards, frameless glass showers, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and bulk WiFi.

Select homes offer kitchen islands and soaking tubs.

The community

is situated eight miles southeast of downtown Durham and 10 miles southeast of Duke University. Interstate 540, U.S. Highway 70 and North Carolina Highway 98 all are within a short commute, providing prime connectivity to Research Triangle Park, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and the multitude of employment options in the Raleigh-Durham and Wake Forest areas.



About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises 145 communities representing over 41,350 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit

.

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential

