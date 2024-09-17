Amazon to revert to pre-pandemic office policy starting January 2025

(MENAFN) CEO Andy Jassy announced on Monday that the company will revert to its pre-pandemic office policy, mandating that corporate employees work in the office five days a week starting January 2, 2025. In a message shared with employees and posted on Amazon’s website, Jassy explained that this shift is intended to enhance the company’s ability to “invent, collaborate, and stay connected” in order to achieve the best outcomes for customers and the business.



The decision follows a period of reflection on how to improve organizational effectiveness and maintain a strong company culture. Jassy noted that, in the company’s view, the advantages of being physically present in the office—such as facilitating learning, modeling, practicing, and strengthening Amazon’s culture—are significant. He cited the experience of the past 15 months, during which employees have been required to work at least three days a week in the office, as reinforcing this belief.



Amazon’s approach to remote work has evolved over time. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many corporate employees worked remotely, contributing to substantial growth in online shopping. In 2021, the company implemented a flexible policy allowing team leaders to determine their teams' working arrangements. However, in February 2023, Amazon required all employees to return to the office for three days a week, which sparked some protests among the workforce.



Jassy had previously addressed employee dissatisfaction with this policy by advising those unhappy with the change to “disagree and commit,” implying that non-compliance could impact their fit within the company. The move to a five-day office workweek reflects Amazon’s conviction that in-person interactions are crucial for effective collaboration, fostering company culture, and driving innovation.

