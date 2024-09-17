JANET ZAPPALA SELECTED AS TOP CHILDREN's AUTHOR OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Janet Zappala honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Janet Zappala, Award-winning Children's Author, Award-winning Broadcast Journalist, Certified Nutritional Coach, and Cooking Show Host was recently selected as Top Children's Author of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected to be a part of the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala, for a night that honors their achievements. /award-galaWith over four decades of experience in the broadcast news industry, Janet Zappala has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Janet is also a children's author of two award-winning books, Guapo's Giant Heart and Guapo's Great Rescue.Janet's children's books were inspired by a real-life story of Guapo, one of the world's largest steers who other animals initially judged because of his size. Despite this, Guapo remained kind, loving, and patient. Janet began writing books that help to educate children on the importance of animal rescue, as well as kindness, inclusion, celebrating differences, and embracing similarities. Mirroring the lessons that Guapo teaches through his own experiences. The profound impact of these books on families who've expressed their gratitude to Janet for writing books with such meaningful messages, is a testament to their significance in today's world. Janet is also a big believer in giving back and donates part of the proceeds from her books to support animal rescues.Janet has been a television journalist for over 45 years, excelling as a reporter, news anchor, and producer of special programs. She focused on impactful topics including health, wellness, and consumer news. After a rewarding journalism career, Janet made a seamless transition to a new passion for writing children's books, and was inspired by her experiences volunteering at an animal rescue in the Palm Springs area, where the unique bond between animals like Guapo and his best friend Mabel, the pot-bellied pig, touched her deeply.Before embarking on her career path, Janet earned a Master's Degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences from Villanova University.Throughout her illustrious career, Janet Zappala has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December for her selection as Top Children's Author of the Year 2025.In addition to her successful transition into writing children's books, Janet has been recognized with numerous accolades throughout her distinguished journalism career, including six Emmys, 14 Emmy nominations, a Golden Mike award, and an Associated Press first-place award.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Zappala for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Janet is inspirational, influential, a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at our annual gala in December 2025."Janet's milestones reflect her commitment and perseverance, as she celebrates her achievements in various areas throughout her career. That said, for Janet her family comes first, and has always been her strongest support system. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, traveling, and enjoying the company of her dog and horse. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence others as they pursue their hopes and dreams.For more information, please visit: linkedin/in/janetzappalaAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. 