PM Modi’S Birthday: Kerala BJP To Engage In Social Activities Till Oct 2Nd

Kozhikode, Sep 17 (IANS) To commemorate Prime Narendra Modi's 74th birthday, being celebrated on Tuesday, the Kerala unit of the BJP has decided to celebrate it by engaging in a string of social activities extending till October 2nd.

Kerala BJP chief K. Surendran said their party workers will hold medical camps in SC/ST colonies and also for senior citizens besides donating blood.

“Along with these social activities, the party will reach out to more people and make them members of the BJP as presently the membership campaign is currently on,” said Surendran.

He also pointed out that on the occasion of the third Modi government completing 100 days in office, numerous programmes and projects have been announced and launched by the Union government.

“The objective of the Modi government is to create job opportunities for the youth as in the now completed 100 days in office a staggering Rs 15 lakh crores has been invested in infrastructural development in the country. The Kerala government should make an effort to study and learn how the Modi government is working,” added Surendran.

Surendran also slammed the present fiasco related to a memorandum submitted by Kerala to the Centre seeking financial assistance for the rehabilitation of the four villages affected by the July 30th landslide at Wayanad.

“As soon as the disaster struck, all BJP-led state government extended help but strangely Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not even said a 'thank you'. We also do not know if any state government in the INDIA bloc has extended help for the people suffering in the disaster,” said Surendran.

“It's shocking to see in the memorandum that crores have been spend and given to volunteers who engaged in the rescue and rehabilitation works during the disaster and after. At least Rs 75,000 is being accounted for interning a dead. A sum of Rs one crore is given for setting up the bailey bridge and we want to find out what has the state government got to do with the bailey bridge as it was built by the Army,” asked Surendran.

He also pointed out that there has been a case in the Lok Ayukta against the misuse of funds from the CMDRF and that's why Chief Minister Vijayan curtailed the powers of the quasi judicial body through a new Bill.

“Chief Minister Vijayan has to explain about the funds which the state received from the Centre for disaster relief work in the past two years and how much funds have been utilised before the Wayanad disaster took place. It has now come out the much hyped rehabilitation plan for Wayanad has fallen flat,” added Surendran.