Kuwait Moh Celebrates World Patient Safety Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Director of the Medical Department at the Kuwait Center for Mental Dr. Ammar Al-Sayegh said that the World Patient Safety Day would be a great opportunity to raise awareness and improve patient safety.

Dr. Al-Sayegh explained, in a statement to KUNA on Tuesday, that this year celebration focuses on the theme (Improving Diagnosis for Patient Safety) and aims to highlight the importance of correct and appropriate diagnosis to ensure patient safety and improve public health.

He pointed out that the celebration confirms the commitment of the Ministry of Health to develop patient safety policies and procedures in all health institutions, based on the ministry's vision that seeks to ensure that all members of society receive safe and high-quality health care.

Dr. Al-Sayegh noted that diagnostic safety can be greatly improved by using advanced health technology and addressing structural problems and human error factors that can lead to diagnostic errors, pointing out that the development of laboratory tests may help in diagnosing mental illnesses. (end)

