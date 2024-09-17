Lisk Joins KEY Difference Labs To Supercharge Global Web3 Startups At Token2049

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lisk & KEY Difference at Token2049

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KEY Difference, a global venture capital powerhouse driving Web3 innovation, is thrilled to announce that Lisk, a trailblazing Layer 2 protocol, has officially joined KEY Difference Labs.This strategic partnership aims to supercharge the global expansion of Web3 startups, offering them unmatched resources, mentorship, and capital to scale effectively. The collaboration will kick off in spectacular at Token2049 in Singapore on September 18, 2024.To celebrate this partnership, KEY Difference and Lisk will host an unforgettable evening event at Token2049, blending elegance and adventure. Guests will enjoy a luxurious yacht cruise paired with a BBQ dinner, all while taking in the stunning Singapore skyline. This exclusive event, limited to just 50 guests, provides a unique opportunity to network with blockchain leaders, industry insiders, and innovators.Karnika Yashwant, CEO of KEY Difference, commented: "We're excited to welcome Lisk to KEY Difference Labs. This partnership is the perfect synergy of expertise and innovation, positioning us to accelerate the next wave of Web3 startups. Together, we're not just offering funding-we're empowering startups with the mentorship, strategic guidance, and global network they need to succeed."About the partnershipThis collaboration between KEY Difference and Lisk marks the launch of a Global Go-to-Market Program, which will provide established Web3 projects with the mentorship, capital, and strategic resources needed for sustainable growth. The focus will be on driving innovation within key verticals, including tokenization and decentralized finance (DeFi), empowering startups to build real-world solutions that make a lasting impact.Key highlights of the partnership:- Global expansion: Reinforcing Lisk's global reach and positioning it as a leader in Layer 2 solutions, particularly within the Optimism Superchain ecosystem.- Tailored startup support: Startups within the Lisk ecosystem will benefit from the hands-on mentorship and go-to-market expertise offered by KEY Difference Labs, providing them with a clear path to success.- Strategic industry leadership: This partnership will focus on tokenization and DeFi, two of the fastest-growing sectors in blockchain, offering cutting-edge tools and support to drive innovation.Experience the event at Token2049The perfect platform to kick off this partnership is Token2049, one of the largest blockchain events in the world. KEY Difference and Lisk will host an exclusive evening yacht cruise, bringing together 50 hand-picked guests for a memorable night of networking, innovation, and strategic conversations.For more information about the partnership and event details, visit keydifference or lisk.

