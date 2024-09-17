Stella Rosa Wines® Stellabrates Its 21St Birthday In 2024 With An Ode To Sin City

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Popular Semi-Sweet, Semi-Sparking Wine Brand is Celebrating an Iconic Milestone with a Las Vegas Sweepstakes

Stella Rosa Wines ®,

America's original semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wine imported from Italy, today announced its 21st birthday in 2024-an iconic American milestone. This anniversary underscores the brand's dedication to innovation, filling the glasses of both loyal fans and new with the renowned semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wines. Since its inception in 2003, the brand has consistently introduced unique and approachable, trend-setting flavors compared to the otherwise conservative wine category, giving consumers a reason to celebrate like it's their 21st birthdays.

Stella Rosa's 21st Birthday

To kick off the "Stellabration," Stella Rosa is offering wine drinkers a chance to win roundtrip airfare and a two-night hotel stay in the city that never sleeps and a 21st birthday hotspot: Las Vegas, Nevada. From its original Stella Rosa Rosso Red Berry and Stella Rosa Moscato d'Asti, the brand has developed a full selection of over 40 unique, natural fruit flavors made for creating memories. It is from this core collection that Stella Rosa has evolved into the powerhouse it is today, inviting its loyal fans from the past 21 years, as well as those new to the brand, to enter the exciting sweepstakes.

"Synonymous with celebration, Stella Rosa has become a staple for 21st birthdays and beyond," said President & CEO of Riboli Family Wines, Steve Riboli. "The brand's 21st birthday symbolizes growing up without growing old – it's that spark of excitement, bubble of curiosity and depth of experience that ignites our 21st year, just like our consumers. Our relentless ingenuity in natural fruit flavors has earned us consumer loyalty with those who have been with us since the beginning and new generations alike."

Speaking to the brand's mainstay among Gen Z and Millennial consumers who are 21+, Stella Rosa is the most followed and engaged wine brand on social media. In fact, 108 bottles of Stella Rosa are sold per minute. Stella Rosa has even partnered with some of the biggest names in Country, Latin, and R&B, passing the mic – and the glass! – to those who know how to celebrate their uniqueness and make waves in their industry.

As a pioneer in its own category, Stella Rosa has revolutionized flavor profiles throughout its history. Beyond the Las Vegas Sweepstakes, consumers who are 21+ can bring Vegas home to them, with fan favorites such as:



The bottles that started it all, Stella Rosa's Semi-Sparkling Wines , such as Stella Rosa Berry, and subsequent bestseller Stella Rosa Black

New flavor profiles like the Spicy Series Pineapple & Chili, the fastest-selling flavored wine SKU to enter the market in its launch year Creative wine-based cocktails , such as the Prima Sangria and Rossa Rita

To keep the 21st celebration going all year long, consumers can save up to $21 when they buy six bottles of Stella Rosa. The brand is offering a progressive mail-in rebate program, offering increasing savings based on the number of Stella Rosa bottles you purchase. Drink your favorites, mail in your rebate coupon and repeat!



Visit StellaRosaWines for more information about the 21st Birthday Stellabration, and follow Stella Rosa Wines on Instagram at @StellaRosa . The 21st Birthday Las Vegas Sweepstakes rules and guidelines can be found at 21stbirthday .

More about Stella Rosa Wines

Stella Rosa®

is a selection of semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wines, evolving with the spirit of the times when it comes to wine trends and popular culture. Among its impressive achievements are a 10x Impact Magazine Hot Brand award and its position as a top imported wine in America. Most recently, Stella Rosa®

curated a collection of hand-crafted premium and fruit-flavored Brandy made from high-quality grapes grown in

Northern Italy. Stella Rosa®

is created by Riboli Family Wines, a

Los Angeles-based establishment founded in 1917. For more information, visit

.

