Mahindra launches All-New Veero, Redefining the LCV<3.5 t segment; Prices start at ₹ 7.99 Lakh

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 16, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India's leading manufacturer of utility vehicles and leaders in the LCV <3.5 t segment, today announced the launch of the Mahindra Veero, starting at ₹ 7.99 Lakh. Designed to redefine the LCV <3.5 t segment, the Veero offers unparalleled savings with best-in-class mileage, exceptional performance powered by robust multiple engine options, industry-leading safety features, enhanced occupant protection, and a premium cabin experience.

Mahindra’s innovative Urban Prosper Platform (UPP) is India’s first ground-up multi-energy modular CV platform. Designed to offer best-in-class total cost of ownership and segment-first safety beyond regulations, the platform sets a new benchmark in the industry. It is engineered to support payloads from 1 t to 2 t+ in multiple deck lengths and accommodates multiple powertrain options, including diesel, CNG, and electric.

Mahindra Veero sets a new industry standard with first-in-segment tech and features such as a driver-side airbag, reverse parking camera, a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, and power windows. The Mahindra Veero also boasts best-in-class features, including a payload capacity of 1,600 kg, 3035 mm cargo length, 18.4 km/l* mileage for diesel, and a 5.1 m turning radius, making it highly versatile and ideal for urban operations.



Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The Mahindra Veero will further strengthen our leadership in the LCV <3.5 t segment. Built to help customers maximise earnings, it offers best-in-class payload, exemplary mileage, and superior maneuverability. With multiple segment-first technology and features, the vehicle ensures a premium cabin experience, unmatched safety, exceptional performance, and capability. The Mahindra Veero is designed to be a category disrupter ahead of all other offerings in this segment, truly living up to the promise of being ‘Soch Se Aage’."



R Velusamy, President - Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The Mahindra Veero, built on the all-new Urban Prosper Platform, is a testament to our commitment to innovation and versatility. Designed to support multiple powertrain options, including electric in the near future, it addresses the diverse operational needs of businesses, offering flexibility like never before. Safety has been a top priority in its development, with industry-leading standards ensuring maximum protection for all occupants. Engineered to excel in even the most challenging conditions, the all-new Veero sets new benchmarks in its category, especially in comfort, performance, safety, and long-term reliability."

Mahindra Veero is a bold statement for entrepreneurs who dare to think beyond the conventional. The positioning, "Soch Se Aage," encapsulates this spirit, as the vehicle goes beyond traditional expectations. The Mahindra Veero offers features and capabilities that the category has never witnessed, ensuring the well-being of customers and their prosperity while instilling pride of ownership.







MENAFN17092024005232011781ID1108681902