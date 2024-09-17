Empowering Future Leaders With Top-Tier Degrees And State-Of-The-Art Learning Environments

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 11:58 AM

RIT Dubai was established to provide world-class university programs in the United Arab Emirates for students and professionals from the Middle East, North America, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

RIT Dubai offers highly valued Bachelor's and Master's degrees in business and leadership, engineering, and computing. The curriculum provides students relevant work experience through an innovative cooperative education program that helps students stand out in today's highly competitive job market. RIT Dubai offers academic degrees issued directly from the main campus in New York, and all of RIT's programs are accredited by the UAE Ministry. Students of RIT Dubai also have the unique opportunity to choose to study abroad at the main campus in New York or one of its other global campuses in Kosovo, Croatia, the USA or China.

The RIT Dubai campus is strategically located in the heart of Dubai Silicon Oasis, one of the world's leading centres of advanced electronic innovation and design. RIT Dubai is now operating from phase one of its $136 million state-of-the-art campus development, which will provide interactive learning space set over 129,000 square meters.

RIT Dubai is a cornerstone of the Dubai Silicon Oasis ecosystem offering students, staff, and faculty access to a local and regional pool of technical and engineering talent, business plan sponsorship, project/R&D assistance, and mentorship programs.

RIT Dubai students also have access to the many training and development opportunities provided by DSO and the international companies that it hosts such as Axiom, WMotors, Porsche, SAP and many others.

A range of undergraduate are offered at RIT Dubai:

Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computing and Information Technologies, Cybersecurity, Global Business Management, Finance, Marketing, Psychology and New Media Design.

To add to the rich portfolio, RIT Dubai also offers unique master programs : Masters of Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Management, Electrical Engineering, Cyber Security, Data Analytics, Future Foresight and Planning, Smart Cities and Organizational Leadership and Innovation.