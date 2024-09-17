Russia Launches Air Strike On Sumy Region's Energy Sector, Critical Infrastructure Now On Backup Power

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy region, critical infrastructure facilities that were de-energized as a result of a Russian massive air strike have been connected to backup power systems.

According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on .

“Last night, Sumy region suffered a massive air strike. Enemy“Shaheds” attacked the system facilities,” the statement reads.

“The settlements of Konotop, Okhtyrka and Sumy districts were affected.

Critical infrastructure facilities such as water utilities, hospitals and others are connected to backup power systems.

Emergency teams are carrying out restoration work.

The Air Defense Forces shot down 16 Shahed drones in Sumy region, the RMA noted.

As Sumyoblenergo added in a Telegram message, as a result of an air strike on the energy infrastructure of Sumy region, consumers in Sumy, the networks of Sumy, Konotop, Okhtyrka districts, as well as Bilopilia, Buryn, Lebedyn, Putivl, Trostyanets, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv districts were cut off from electricity.

At 02:26, the networks of Okhtyrka power distribution company, Trostyanets, Velykopysarivskyi districts, and partially Krasnopillia district were powered up. At 03:11, specialists partially restored power to Putivlskyi district.

As of 7:00 a.m., 281,072 electricity consumers in Sumy region were without power.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 34 Shahed-131/136 attack drones that Russians had been firing at Ukraine since the evening of September 16.

Photo: Ukrenergo, illustrative