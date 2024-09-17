Mugham Center Enhances Cooperation With Uzbekistan
9/17/2024 5:19:04 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The International Mugham Center has signed Memorandums of
Cooperation with two higher education institutions in Uzbekistan,
Azernews reports.
The agreements, signed with the Uzbekistan National Institute of
Musical Arts and the Samarkand State University, focus on
cooperation in the areas of scientific and cultural exchange,
research activities, and the organization of mutual concerts and
cultural projects, as well as master classes.
"The development of international cooperation is one of the
priority directions in the development strategy of the
International Mugham Center. It should be noted that the Center is
signing its fourth cooperation document with Uzbekistan. Earlier,
in June of the current year, the Uzbek State Institute of Arts and
Culture and the IMC signed a memorandum of cooperation, and in
March a memorandum of cooperation was signed with the National
Center for Makom Arts of Uzbekistan. Joint cooperation will
contribute to increasing mutual experience exchange, strengthening
mutually beneficial cultural ties between institutions, widely
promoting Azerbaijani national music, and implementing a number of
interesting projects in the future," the statement says.
The International Mugham Center is an iconic institution
dedicated to preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's musical
legacy.
Since 2008, the center has successfully demonstrated the art of
mugham, a unique form of traditional Azerbaijani music that holds
deep historical roots.
The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes
of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing
mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation.
The Mugham Center regularly organises large-scale music
festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.
The Center also takes important steps towards bolstering
cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco,
and other countries.
The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand
its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.
