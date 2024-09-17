Azerbaijan To Participate In International Tourism Exhibition In Uzbekistan
9/17/2024
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan will take part in the Tashkent International Tourism
Fair (TITF), scheduled for November 21-23 in Uzbekistan,
Azernews reports, citing the State Tourism
Agency.
The event will showcase Azerbaijan's tourism potential and
opportunities to a broader international audience.
It is also worth noting that as part of Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev's visit to Uzbekistan on August 22-23, several
agreements were signed between the two countries, including the
"Action Plan for 2024-2026 in the Field of Tourism between the
State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Tourism
Committee under the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection,
and Climate Change of the Republic of Uzbekistan."
From January to August this year, nearly 30,000 tourists from
Uzbekistan visited Azerbaijan, marking a 20.9% increase compared to
the previous year. The significant increase in Azerbaijani tourists
visiting Uzbekistan in the first half of 2024 highlights a growing
trend in cross-border travel between the two countries. This rise
reflects not only the appeal of Uzbekistan as a destination for
leisure and family visits but also its growing attractiveness for
business and other purposes.
