Azerbaijan To Participate In International Tourism Exhibition In Uzbekistan

Azerbaijan will take part in the Tashkent International Tourism Fair (TITF), scheduled for November 21-23 in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.

The event will showcase Azerbaijan's potential and opportunities to a broader international audience.

It is also worth noting that as part of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Uzbekistan on August 22-23, several agreements were signed between the two countries, including the "Action Plan for 2024-2026 in the Field of Tourism between the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Tourism Committee under the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change of the Republic of Uzbekistan."

From January to August this year, nearly 30,000 tourists from Uzbekistan visited Azerbaijan, marking a 20.9% increase compared to the previous year. The significant increase in Azerbaijani tourists visiting Uzbekistan in the first half of 2024 highlights a growing trend in cross-border travel between the two countries. This rise reflects not only the appeal of Uzbekistan as a destination for leisure and family visits but also its growing attractiveness for business and other purposes.