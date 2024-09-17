Lulu Hypermarket Launches 4Th 'Let's Eatalian Festival'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Hypermarket Qatar in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) has unveiled the fourth edition of the 'Let's Eatalian Festival,' running across all Lulu outlets until September 21, 2024.

This highly anticipated event showcases the finest authentic Italian products, offering consumers in Qatar a unique opportunity to explore Italy's rich heritage.

The festival was inaugurated at Lulu Hypermarket's Pearl Qatar branch by Ambassador of Italy to Qatar H E Paolo Toschi, alongside Director of Lulu Group International Dr. Mohamed Althaf, and Italian Trade Commissioner Paola Lisi, in the presence of esteemed guests.

The event is designed to promote Italian cuisine and enhance the visibility of Italian suppliers in Lulu Hypermarkets, enriching the shopping experience for Qatari consumers with high-quality Italian food products.

Ambassador Toschi expressed his enthusiasm for the growing popularity of Italian products in the Qatari market, stating,“The Qatari market is expanding for Italian products, particularly foods and beverages. People here are well aware of the premium quality of Italian goods, which adhere to the highest health and safety standards. Lulu Hypermarket has been an exceptional partner, sourcing products directly from Italian producers. We are keen to see this partnership continue to flourish.”

Ambassador of Italy to Qatar H E Paolo Toschi with Director of Lulu Group International Dr. Mohamed Althaf and Italian Trade Commissioner Paola Lisi.

Dr. Mohamed Althaf highlighted the festival's role in enhancing the trade relationship between Qatar and Italy.

“This Italian food festival, organised in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency aims to introduce a variety of new Italian products to the Qatari market. Our goal is to increase Italian food exports to Qatar by 40%. Italy produces some of the highest-quality foods at reasonable prices, and it leads the way in food safety standards.”

The festival emphasises a diverse range of Italian products, including dry groceries, canned goods, fresh produce, cheeses, and traditional ingredients. During the event, Ambassador Toschi provided insights into the variety and quality of Italian goods available at Lulu Hypermarket, from premium cheeses to artisanal pasta, giving consumers a deeper understanding of the products offered in Qatar.

Lulu Group's commitment to promoting Italian products is further demonstrated by its sourcing, processing, and export hub based in Milan, which has significantly bolstered the export of Italian goods to Qatar. This strategic investment underscores Lulu's dedication to fostering strong trade relations with Italy and ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality Italian products to the Qatari market.

The 'Let's Eatalian Festival' not only promotes Italian exports to Qatar but also strengthens cultural and economic ties between the two nations. By bringing authentic Italian flavours to Qatari consumers, Lulu Hypermarket caters to the growing demand for international cuisine while fostering cross-cultural appreciation and understanding.

This festival opens opportunities for Italian suppliers to expand their reach in Qatar, contributing to the growth of both economies.

Additionally, the festival plays a pivotal role in cultural exchange. When Qatari consumers experience Italian cuisine, they gain insight into the history and traditions behind the food, deepening their appreciation of Italian culture and enhancing the bond between Italy and Qatar.

The inaugural ceremony was enlivened by live musical performances from students of King's College Doha, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The performances were led by Italian professor Corinna Mologni, with the ensemble performing a string quartet downstairs featuring“Bourrée” by Handel and“O mio Babbino caro” from Gianni Schicchi by Puccini.

This was followed by the Qatar National Anthem, and the Crescendo Opera Ensemble's rendition of the Italian National Anthem and“Saria Possibile?” from Elisird'amore by Donizetti.

Lulu Hypermarket and the Italian Trade Agency invite everyone to experience the richness and authenticity of Italian cuisine at the fourth edition of the 'Let's Eatalian Festival,' which continues across Lulu Hypermarket outlets in Qatar until September 21, 2024.