Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Tuesday, September 17, features prime action with Colo-Colo facing River Plate in the CONMEBOL Libertadores.



Meanwhile, in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana , Fortaleza takes on Corinthians, marking another must-watch clash in the world of South American club football.



The day's schedule also includes matches from the Champions League, AFC Champions League, Futsal World Cup, and Brasileirão Serie B, among others.



Game Times and Where to Watch Live Football Games Today

UEFA Champions League







1:45 PM – Juventus vs PSV – TNT and MAX



1:45 PM – Young Boys vs Aston Villa – Space and MAX



4:00 PM – Real Madrid vs Stuttgart – SBT, TNT, and MAX



4:00 PM – Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb – Space and MAX



4:00 PM – Milan vs Liverpool – MAX

4:00 PM – Sporting vs Lille – MAX





9:30 PM – Colo-Colo vs River Plate (Quarter-finals, first leg) – Paramount+





9:30 PM – Fortaleza vs Corinthians (Quarter-finals, first leg) – SBT, ESPN, Disney+, and Youtube/@SBTSports







7:00 PM – Novorizontino vs Brusque – Sportv and Premiere



9:30 PM – Avaí vs Ituano – TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

9:30 PM – Guarani vs Mirassol – Sportv and Premiere







7:00 AM – Gwangju vs Yokohama F. Marinos – Disney+



7:00 AM – Shandong Taishan vs Central Coast Mariners – Disney+



9:00 AM – Buriram United vs Vissel Kobe – Disney+



9:00 AM – Shanghai Shenhua vs Pohang Steelers – Disney+



11:00 AM – Pakhtakor vs Al-Wasl – Disney+

1:00 PM – Al-Rayyan vs Al-Hilal – ESPN 4 and Disney+







9:30 AM – Costa Rica vs Netherlands – Sportv 2 and FIFA+



9:30 AM – Thailand vs Cuba – Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+



12:00 PM – Brazil vs Croatia – Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and FIFA+

12:00 PM – Uzbekistan vs Paraguay – FIFA+







