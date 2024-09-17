Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Tuesday, September 17, features prime football action with Colo-Colo facing River Plate in the CONMEBOL Libertadores.
Meanwhile, in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana , Fortaleza takes on Corinthians, marking another must-watch clash in the world of South American club football.
The day's schedule also includes matches from the UEFA Champions League, AFC Champions League, FIFA Futsal World Cup, and Brasileirão Serie B, among others.
Game Times and Where to Watch Live Football Games Today
UEFA Champions League
1:45 PM – Juventus vs PSV – TNT and MAX
1:45 PM – Young Boys vs Aston Villa – Space and MAX
4:00 PM – Real Madrid vs Stuttgart – SBT, TNT, and MAX
4:00 PM – Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb – Space and MAX
4:00 PM – Milan vs Liverpool – MAX
4:00 PM – Sporting vs Lille – MAX
CONMEBOL Libertadores
9:30 PM – Colo-Colo vs River Plate (Quarter-finals, first leg) – Paramount+
CONMEBOL Sudamericana
9:30 PM – Fortaleza vs Corinthians (Quarter-finals, first leg) – SBT, ESPN, Disney+, and Youtube/@SBTSports
Brasileirão Serie B
7:00 PM – Novorizontino vs Brusque – Sportv and Premiere
9:30 PM – Avaí vs Ituano – TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
9:30 PM – Guarani vs Mirassol – Sportv and Premiere
AFC Champions League
7:00 AM – Gwangju vs Yokohama F. Marinos – Disney+
7:00 AM – Shandong Taishan vs Central Coast Mariners – Disney+
9:00 AM – Buriram United vs Vissel Kobe – Disney+
9:00 AM – Shanghai Shenhua vs Pohang Steelers – Disney+
11:00 AM – Pakhtakor vs Al-Wasl – Disney+
1:00 PM – Al-Rayyan vs Al-Hilal – ESPN 4 and Disney+
FIFA Futsal World Cup
9:30 AM – Costa Rica vs Netherlands – Sportv 2 and FIFA+
9:30 AM – Thailand vs Cuba – Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+
12:00 PM – Brazil vs Croatia – Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and FIFA+
12:00 PM – Uzbekistan vs Paraguay – FIFA+
Where to Watch and Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live Online Today?
