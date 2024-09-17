Parimatch Sports Teams Up with Entertainers Cricket League as Exclusive Umpire Kit Sponsor

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Parimatch Sports , a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by top athletes, is proud to announce its exclusive partnership as the official Umpire Kit Partner of the Entertainers League (the ECL).





The ECL is a unique fusion of cricket and entertainment.



The ECL is a unique fusion of cricket and entertainment. This high-energy T10 tournament brings together India's top content creators like Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), Anurag Dwivedi, Elvish Yadav, Harsh Beniwal, Munawar Faruqui, Sonu Sharma, and many more. Running from September 13 to 22, ECL blends influencer charisma with the thrill of cricket, showcasing talent, rivalry and excitement.



As the official Umpire Kit Partner, Parimatch Sports will provide stylish, high-performance kits for the umpires, who play a crucial role in ensuring the fairness and integrity of the game.





Parimatch Press Office expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating,“We're excited to partner with the ECL, a unique event that brings fans closer to the game and their favorite content creators. As a sports brand, we support various events and initiatives to help Indian cricket to truly be the greatest.

This partnership reflects our commitment to providing fans with opportunities to experience the game like never before.”



“We're excited to partner with such a dedicated brand as Parimatch Sports to enhance the connection between cricket fans, their most popular creators, and the energy of the game. We look forward to presenting the jaw-dropping experience in this first of its kind ECL season,” said Anil Kumar, Founder of the Entertainer's Cricket League .



About Parimatch Sports

Parimatch Sports is a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world's top athletes and designed to equip every brave soul on their winning track. With passion at its heart, Parimatch Sports creates pro on-field kits for football and cricket teams and a comprehensive range of everyday workout clothes for fans. The main feature that makes this brand stand out from the crowd is its exclusive design, inspired by top world athletes and their victories on the pitch. Parimatch Sports' appearance on the market pursues an ambitious goal-expanding the horizons of India's love for sports, bringing it to a brand-new level.