Nigeria Doctors Warn Against Kidnapping Colleagues, Urge President Tinubu To Rejig Security, End Hardship

Doctors in Nigeria under the aegis of National Association of General Medical and Practitioners ( NAGGMDP) has warned that it would not hesitate to down tools should any of their member in any state be kidnapped or assaulted henceforth.

This is even as the body has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revamp the security architecture in the country to end kidnapping and other forms of assault on the citizenry.







NAGGMDP also called on the Federal Government to review its economic policies to cushion the harsh effect of the subsidy removal on the people.

This was contained a communique issued by the body at the end of its National Executive Council Meeting (NEC) held in Lokoja, Kogi State from

29th August 2024, to 1st

September 2024 with the theme,“The Role of Telemedicine in Enhancing the Health of Rural Dwellers and

People With Disabilities” and sub-theme,“Cholera Outbreak in Nigeria: A Call For Action”.

The communique signed by the National President, Dr Sofiri Starson Peterside, Jnr, and the

Deputy Secretary General,Dr Anas Alhaji Idris respectively said the harsh economic situation in the country is encouraging the 'Japa” syndrome and making life unbearable for the populace.

The communique reads in part:

“NEC observed with dismay and serious concern the escalating hardship faced by Nigerians since the inception of the current

administration due to the unplanned and controversial fuel subsidy removal which has led to soaring inflation, crime surge, unprecedented levels of poverty, and poor accessibility of healthcare services.

“These have impacted negatively on the quality of life of healthcare

professionals and the populace, promoting the“jappa” syndrome and making life unbearable for millions of Nigerian citizens.

“NEC is very distressed and expresses deep concern over the escalating kidnapping crisis in Nigeria, where Medical Doctors are increasingly becoming soft targets for abduction, with alarming frequency and impunity, highlighting a catastrophic failure of the national security system. The fragile and failing national security

architecture has resulted in the recent captivity of more than five medical doctors, alongside a trail of unreported cases, ransom extortions, and devastating consequences for families and loved

ines.

“NEC also observed with great concern the report highlighting excessive spending and profligacy in governance, both at the

national and subnational levels, exposing disproportionate remuneration packages amongst different sectors and professional fields. A case in point is the overbearing cost of maintaining the

federal legislators, which starkly contrasts with the precarious status

of the national minimum wage, and raises concerns around equity

and fairness”.

It added:“NEC has observed the unbearable rise in cases of malnutrition and other diseases among vulnerable populations, especially among

People with Disabilities, under five children and pregnant mothers,

which has resulted in a surge of preventable diseases and mortality

rates, underscoring the imperative for swift intervention.

“NEC frowned at the growing number of new medical infrastructures built but abandoned, notably the Cardiovascular Center and Mother/Child Hospital in Rivers State, Cancer Center in Kano state, amongst others, due to gross manpower shortage, poor needs assessment and lack of provision of medical equipments”.

Following the observations, the body,“Urged the Federal Government to review current economic

policies to alleviate the suffering of the masses, especially vulnerable

groups, mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal by ensuring

functional local refineries and petroleum product production, stopping multiple taxation on essential commodities, providing modern mass transportation system, expanding national health insurance coverage to include all vulnerable groups, increasing budgetary allocation to healthcare that conforms with global best practices.

“NEC urges the Federal Government to revamp its security

strategy framework, emphasizing the need for advanced intelligence gathering, technological innovation, and inter-agency synergy to

prevent and combat terrorism, thereby safeguarding national security.

The NEC also,“Demands prudence and accountability in governance, urging for swift implementation of the minimum wage across all tiers of government and an urgent review of the salary structure for Medical Doctors and other healthcare workers considering the essential services they offer the populace, and thereby promoting equity and fairness in salaries and wages across professional bodies.

“NEC also resolved to take drastic action in withdrawing services if any member is assaulted or abducted from any of our member states, and will be implemented across the country, in solidarity and support to the affected member and state.

The body equally, “Appealed to Federal and State Governments to urgently begin massive recruitment of healthcare professionals into the health workforce to address the current healthcare service delivery gaps, prevent burnout, fatigue and other forms of work related stress currently experienced by the alarmingly low numbers of existing

healthcare staff in the country.

NAGGMDP in the communique also advocated for commitment from

government at all levels to activate policies and laws that protect and promotes the rights and welfare of PWDs.



