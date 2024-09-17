Pappu Yadav’S Father Passes Away In Patna AIIMS

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 17 (IANS) Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav's father, Chandra Narayan Yadav, passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness.

He was admitted to Patna AIIMS on September 8, following an earlier admission to Max Hospital in Purnea on September 3.

After his showed no improvement, he was moved to Patna AIIMS, where he took his last breath on Tuesday.

Pappu Yadav confirmed the news of his father's demise by sharing an emotional post on social media, expressing his grief.

He wrote, "My world has been destroyed. My creator, my ideal, my centre of thoughts, my source of inspiration, my guide, my source of strength, my father is no more. Papa, without you, I am nothing.”

Yadav, an Independent MP from Purnea, conveyed the deep sense of loss he feels after losing his father.

The family of Pappu Yadav, including his late father's wife, Shanti Priya, Pappu Yadav's wife and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjit Ranjan, his son Sharthak Ranjan, daughter Pratriti Ranjan, sister Dr. Anita Ranjan, and other close relatives, were present at the hospital.

Earlier, Pappu Yadav had shared on X that his father was undergoing treatment at Patna AIIMS.

In his post, Pappu Yadav wrote,“I am in Patna to serve my father, handing over all the responsibilities of public service to my colleagues. He is not only my creator; he is also the creator of my ideology and philosophy. His company is my supreme strength.”

Pappu Yadav will take the mortal remains of his father to the native village of Khurda in Madhepura district for cremation.

Pappu Yadav won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Purnea as an Independent candidate.