Nine Dead In Two Separate Road Accidents In Niger

(MENAFN- IANS) Niamey, Sep 17 (IANS) Eight people died on the spot and another succumbed to injuries at a local hospital following two road accidents in Niger.

More than 100 were on Monday, including 30 in critical condition, reported the national television.

Both accidents occurred in Dosso, a city in western Niger. The first occurred at the village of Seyti and the second at the city's entrance, Xinhua news agency reported.

The were returning from the city of Kiota, where they celebrated Mouloud, a holiday marking the birth of the Prophet of Islam.

The two accidents involved unsuitable for transport or overloaded, reflecting a lack of respect for road traffic rules, said the governor of the region, General Iro Oumarou, during his visit to the hospital and the scene of the accidents.

Earlier on September 8, fifty-nine people have been confirmed dead in central Nigeria's Niger state, after a fuel tanker collided with a lorry carrying passengers and cattle.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency said the collision happened at about 00:30 local time on Sunday, and caused an explosion which engulfed both vehicles.