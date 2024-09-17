Thumbay University Hospital Collaborates with Government of Kenya to Set New Benchmarks in Quality and Patient Safety

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Thumbay University Hospital in collaboration with The Kilifi County of Kenya has successfully concluded its International Observership Program, honoring ten dedicated medical professionals. The program, titled 'To Err is Human: Building a Safe System,' has made noteworthy strides in enhancing patient and healthcare worker safety through a comprehensive educational approach over the past three weeks.

During the program, participants engaged on critical topics including performance improvement, creating a safe healthcare environment and effective risk management. The curriculum covered infection control, safe medication practices, and clinical management, and extended to allied fields like pharmacy and physiotherapy. They gained critical insights through sessions on hospital management, leadership, clinical governance, quality assurance, critical care medicine, medical records, and biomedical waste management.

Participants recognized for their contributions include Dr. Edward Makini Ndurya, Selina Katana, Linah C. Mwasho, Dr. Moses Masha, Patience K. Peru, Isaac Kalenga Bongo, Dr. Priscilla Kashero, Priscillar Kadziru Makazi, Nuru N. Ali, and Regina Wangari Mwaniki. Your active participation and engagement have been crucial in enhancing your knowledge and skills across various aspects of healthcare.

Speaking about the significance of the unique program, Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of Thumbay Healthcare said, "Our International Observership Program, supported by the Kilifi County Government of Kenya and Thumbay Healthcare's Medical Tourism Department, marks a substantial advancement in global healthcare standards. By encouraging the exchange of knowledge and best practices, we are enhancing individual capabilities and establishing new benchmarks for safety and quality in healthcare systems worldwide. These initiatives are crucial for developing a safer and more effective healthcare environment, benefiting both patients and healthcare professionals."

Dr. Fiaz Ahamed, Specialist in Infection Control at Thumbay University Hospital, and Dr. Benazir Ameer Ali, Director of Thumbay International Medical and Health Tourism Department, played a crucial role in the execution and seamless coordination of the program.

Recognition, meanwhile, was extended to the team members whose involvement was crucial to the success of the program. The individuals honored include Dr. Prashanth Hegde, Dr. Benazir Ameer Ali, Dr. Shihad Mohamed Abdul Khader, Justina Nancy Mendonca, Dr. Mohamed Saifeldin Abdelrahman Mohamed, Dr. Shaileash Kumar, Dr. Kiran Kumar, Dr. Rajaram Rambhau Jagdale, Dr. Karim Ghannem, Dr. Vivek Karan, Dr. Fiaz Ahamed, Dr. Baljinder Singh, Dr. Omar Nabi, Dr. Shabaz Mohiuddin Gulam, Dr. Danavanthi Sadashiv Bangerra, Dr. Sharmila Banu Eashak Ali, Vijay Kumar Velusamy, Jolly Johnson, Saji Shibu, Fahmida Jafri, Rahul Mehta, Sunil K Alexander, Avil Fernandes, Johnmartins Ezeoha, Daniel Ndubuisi Nwokeleme, and Sunish Thomas Jacob. These team members of Thumbay Healthcare were recognized for their pivotal roles in ensuring the success of the training program.