Germany initiates random checks at borders with 5 Western European countries

(MENAFN) Germany initiated random border checks on Monday with five Western European countries—France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Denmark—in an effort to tackle irregular migration. These newly implemented checks are part of an expansion of Germany's system of mobile border controls, which had already been active on its borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Switzerland since the previous year. The latest measures are initially planned to last for six months and aim to address concerns about unauthorized migration and crime.



This move follows a recent announcement by Germany, a member of the 27-nation European Union, to extend border controls to all nine of its land borders. The decision is partly in response to recent extremist attacks, including a knife attack in Solingen last month by a Syrian asylum-seeker, resulting in three deaths. Another incident in June involved an Afghan immigrant who killed a police officer and wounded four others. German authorities view the increased border security as a necessary step to prevent such incidents and enhance national safety.



However, the reintroduction of these controls is raising concerns about the potential impact on the EU's principle of free movement, a fundamental aspect of the Schengen Agreement. The ability for Europeans to travel freely across borders is a cherished benefit of the EU, fostering economic ties and social integration. Germany, being the largest EU country and centrally located with the most neighboring countries, plays a crucial role in this system. Some trade unions have expressed worries that these controls could disrupt trade, as the fluidity of movement is essential for economic activity across the region.



Despite these border checks, a return to completely closed borders with mandatory checks for everyone is not anticipated. However, German police are already facing challenges due to the expanded controls. Andreas Rosskopf, head of Germany’s Federal Police Union, noted the difficulty in implementing thorough checks given Germany’s extensive borders—1,400 kilometers (870 miles) on its western side and an additional 2,400 kilometers (1,490 miles) on the eastern and southern sides. He acknowledged that while everyone crossing into Germany should expect to be checked, it’s unrealistic to stop and check every vehicle. The effectiveness of these measures in reducing migration and combating people smuggling remains uncertain, as Rosskopf pointed out the logistical constraints of such an expansive border security operation.

