Belgium: Thousands Protest In Brussels Against Audi Factory Closure

(MENAFN- IANS) Brussels, Sep 17 (IANS) Thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels, Belgium, in solidarity with workers from the Audi factory that is scheduled to close and to call for a support plan to maintain industrial jobs.

According to the police, 5,500 people took to the streets of the Belgian capital on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The strike was prompted by Audi's decision to close its factory in Forest, one of the Brussels neighbourhoods where some 3,000 people are employed. Local unions have called for a strike day in solidarity with Audi workers.

"It means that 3,000 families today are left behind directly, but also all subcontractors, co-contractors..." said Marie-Helene Ska, General Secretary of the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions (CSC).

"And we hear nothing from politicians as if the fate of these 3,000 families and all subcontractors didn't interest them," she added.

Trade unions also called for a cutting-edge reindustrialisation for the economy, for dynamism, and for quality jobs. The union claims that austerity measures imposed by the European Union (EU) are counter-productive at all levels.

The CSC is joined by other unions: the General Labour Federation of Belgium (FGTB) and the General Confederation of Liberal Trade Unions of Belgium (CGSLB).

FGTB asked for a strong industrial plan to protect quality industrial jobs and investments. "The EU doesn't have a clear vision for our market," said Gert Truyens from CGSLB.

"The US and China are gaining market shares over us as they invest massively in their industries. Meanwhile, we're debating about subventions for electric vehicles while the foundations of our industry are cracking."

In an open letter, employers have warned that the strike would cost tens of thousands of euros, asking for stability and cooperation. Employers also called on politicians to put the survival of industries in the country on the top of their list.