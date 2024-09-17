CANGURHU Revolutionizes The Food Delivery Industry With Neighbours' Home-Cooked Meals Aided By Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANGURHU, a trailblazing new venture in the industry, is poised to transform how people experience home-cooked meals. Founded by a passionate group of food enthusiasts and innovators, Cangurhu offers a unique that connects talented home cooks with hungry customers seeking delicious, homemade food as an alternative to expensive restaurant meals while getting unmatched originality, quality, and taste.



Bringing Shared Opportunities to Every Home Kitchen across the Globe

The concept behind Cangurhu is simple yet innovative. Anyone with a home kitchen can cook from his home and sell to his neighbours. The platform serves as a bridge, connecting ordinary neighbours with unique cooking skills to individuals who crave wholesome, personalized meals prepared with passion and care at a very affordable price.“This is an economic opportunity for anyone to generate extra income from his / her home kitchen.” said Moses Ekra, the visionary behind the venture.“...Anyone can be either role: Cook, Courier, or Customer, all within one App”. In the community, anyone registering as a Courier can deliver his neighbours' food by car, motorbike, bicycle, electric scooter, or even by foot.



Customers can browse a wide variety of classic, regional, or ethnic cuisines and dishes, ranging from traditional family recipes to international delights, at affordable prices, all cooked from home kitchens.

"We are thrilled to launch Cangurhu and provide a platform that showcases the incredible talent of home cooks," said the Founder and CEO. "Our goal is to not only offer customers delicious and personalized meals but also to empower ordinary neighbours who have kitchens at home, recognizing their skill and providing them with a means to share their passion with the world."

Artificial Intelligence Assists in Ensuring Food Safety

Cangurhu has implemented rigorous screening procedures and hygiene standards to ensure the highest quality and food safety. Cangurhu uses Google-powered vision Artificial Intelligence for the cook's hygiene vetting process and kitchen premises' cleanliness to guarantee compliance with Food Safety rules and regulations. "All our cooks are food safety certified," adds the Executive from Cangurhu, emphasizing that "Food hygiene is central to our business model. Compliance with food safety regulations of the countries we operate in is at the core of our service". Cangurhu's AI-engine has been trained using diverse food safety standards and regulations from Canada, US, UK, EU, Australia, and New Zealand. The Cangurhu platform is designed with flexibility for global scalability and localization to various countries, with the same rigorous approach to food safety.

Cangurhu has debuted its services in Ontario, Canada, and has plans to expand its operations throughout Canada in the coming months.

About Cangurhu Canada Ltd:

Toronto-based Cangurhu is a food technology startup connecting neighborhoods' home cooks with food customers by leveraging technology and fostering a sense of community. Cangurhu has been selected for innovative technology startup under the Google Inc / SADA Incubator program. For more information, check us out at .

