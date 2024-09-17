Deezer App Is Now Available On Titan OS, Transforming Smart Tvs Into A Music Hub

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Deezer x Titan OS

Deezer TV Set

The Deezer app is available on Titan OS-powered devices across Europe, currently on Philips and coming soon to JVC and other brands

BARCELONA, SPAIN, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment and advertising company, has announced its partnership with Deezer, one of the world's largest independent experiences platforms, to launch its app on Titan OS-powered smart TVs across Europe.

Deezer subscribers can effortlessly stream their favourite music directly on Titan OS-powered devices, available on Philips Smart TVs, with plans to roll out to JVC and additional brands in the near future.

This partnership strengthens Titan OS' premium content offering, providing Deezer users with seamless access to its extensive catalogue of high-quality music, podcasts and exclusive features - transforming their Smart TVs into a music hub.

Jacinto Roca, CEO at Titan OS, stated:“We are very excited to bring Deezer's unparalleled music catalogue to millions of European homes. Our platform will give Deezer access to a large and exclusive audience across Europe and will help them to improve the discoverability of the app and its content, connecting it with the right audience through strategic placements and personal recommendations. By seamlessly integrating Deezer into the Titan OS ecosystem, we're providing them with a powerful tool to increase engagement and performance, improving their monetisation opportunities”.

Matthieu Gorvan, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Deezer, said:“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Deezer app on TitanOS, expanding our reach to millions of smart TV users. This collaboration enables us to deliver a seamless and personalized music streaming experience directly into the living room, giving our users another easy way to discover and enjoy their favorite tunes. We want to make sure music fans can access Deezer on as many devices as possible, and partnerships like these are key to fulfilling this ambition".

This integration aligns with Titan OS' mission to help users discover and enjoy their favourite content through personalised experiences by incorporating key Deezer features such as Flow, an AI-powered personalised infinite soundtrack tailored to the user's tastes. Flow adapts to the user's preferences and listening habits, delivering a perfect mix of favorites and new recommendations. Deezer's lyrics feature is also available and enables users to host karaoke nights right from their homes, singing along to their favourite tracks.

The Deezer app will be pre-installed on the Titan OS home screen, ensuring quick and easy access to a world of music with just a single click. The app is exclusively available for Deezer Premium, Deezer Duo, Deezer Family and Deezer Student subscribers.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TV. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels.

About DEEZER

Deezer is one of the world's largest independent music experiences platforms, connecting fans with artists and creating ways for people to Live the music. The company provides access to a full-range catalog of high quality music, lossless HiFi audio and industry-defining features on a scalable platform available in 180+ countries. Founded in 2007 in Paris, Deezer is now a global company with over 600 people based in France, Germany, UK, Brazil and the US, all brought together by their passion for music, technology and innovation. By building strategic partnerships in key markets across Europe and the Americas, Deezer keeps delivering brand value and end-user engagement across a wide variety of industries, including telecommunications, media, audio hardware and e-retail. As an industry thought leader, Deezer was the first platform to introduce a new monetization model since the inception of music streaming, designed to better reward the artists, and the music that fans value the most. Deezer is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: DEEZR. ISIN: FR001400AYG6) and is also part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, dedicated to European high-growth tech companies, and its associated index.

