Ruler Of Umm Al Quwain Meets Qatar's Consul-General

Supreme Council Member and of Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates H H Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla met with Consul General of the State of Qatar in Dubai and the Northern Emirates H E Saeed bin Ali Al Hajri. During the meeting, they discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries.

