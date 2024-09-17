Sandeep Marwah Presents Creative Global Voice Of India Awards At New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India – In a grand celebration of India's rich cultural heritage and creative excellence, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida City, President of Marwah Studios, and Chancellor of AAFT University, presented the prestigious Creative Global Voice of India Awards at a distinguished ceremony held at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi. The event, which honored some of the most influential individuals contributing to the creative industry, was part of the second season of the Creative Economic Forum. The forum was designed by Supriya Suri of Cine Darbar, focusing on celebrating India's growing creative and cultural economy.



Dr. Marwah, a global figure in the creative and media industries, has long been a vocal advocate for the promotion and preservation of Indian art, culture, and creative talent. During the awards ceremony, he highlighted the need to stay connected with India's cultural roots and preserve the unique traditions that form the backbone of Indian civilization.



“The reward for work well done is the opportunity to do more,” said Dr. Marwah in his keynote address.“It is our responsibility to support and promote Indian art and culture while respecting others. Art is the foundation of any civilization. However, we are increasingly drifting towards adopting foreign art forms, forgetting the richness of our own cultural heritage. We must protect, preserve, and promote our traditions while embracing modernity.”



The event saw the participation of notable figures from the Indian creative industry. Rohit Aneja, a renowned TEDx speaker, and Shibasish Sarkar, President of the Indian Film Producers Guild and Group CEO at Reliance Entertainment, were among the prominent speakers at the event. Both emphasized the importance of cultural exchange and the pivotal role of creativity in building bridges between nations.



Special guests of honor at the ceremony included H.E. Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, Ambassador of Venezuela to India, and Ambassador Bizunesh Meseret, Deputy Head of Mission of Ethiopia. The ambassadors expressed their admiration for India's vibrant cultural landscape and the deep connection between art, culture, and diplomacy.



The awards ceremony was a vibrant display of India's creative brilliance and its potential to influence the global cultural economy. The event was an opportunity to recognize and honor individuals whose work has not only contributed to India's artistic and cultural landscape but has also made an impact on a global scale.



The Creative Economic Forum, which aims to foster dialogue and collaboration between creative professionals, artists, and entrepreneurs, continues to play a significant role in highlighting India's cultural capital. By bringing together industry leaders, the forum seeks to encourage investment and innovation in the creative sector, while also advocating for policies that support the growth of India's cultural industries.



