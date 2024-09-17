15 Killed In Forest Fires In Peru

(MENAFN- IANS) Lima, Sep 17 (IANS) At least 15 people were killed in Peru due to the serious forest fires occurring in various parts of the country.

"We have reported so far unfortunately 15 deaths, six hospitalisations, 128 discharges from hospital and we as the of will always be in an expectant attitude," the official told reporters.

He assured that the authorities will keep alert and continue providing medical support to those affected in the areas hit by the fires, not only affecting the South American nation, but the region, of Health Cesar Vasquez said on Monday.

Last week, the National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) said that 222 forest fires had been registered in 23 of the 25 regions of the country this year, of which 51 remained active, according to Xinhua news agency.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Monday left for the Amazon region "to continue monitoring the areas affected" by the fires and coordinate actions with local authorities and other institutions.