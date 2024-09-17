Russians Launch 177 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the enemy launched 177 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, half of them were with unmanned aerial vehicles.

Ivan Fedorov, Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Throughout the day, the invaders launched 177 strikes on 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. Russians carried out three on Kamiansk and Piatykhatki. A total of 81 UAVs of various types attacked Mahdalynivka, Yasynuvate, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Poltavka. Robotyne, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka were also shelled 17 times with MLRS. The settlements of Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Poltavka and Omelnyk were shelled with artillery 76 times," the regional chief wrote.

There were 12 reports about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. Civilians were not injured.

Earlier, it was reported that the day before, the invaders launched 145 attacks on the populated areas of Zaporizhzhia region.