Industrial Internet Of Things (Iiot) Market Set For Explosive Growth Amid Industry 4.0 Surge

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Size

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market: Current Insight with Future Aspect Analysis

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled, Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market by Component and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2023, the IIoT market size was valued at $115 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $197 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:IIoT is a network of multiple devices connected through communications technologies. The sub-systems can collect, monitor, analyze, and deliver insights for driving business decisions for industrial companies. IIoT is an integration of advanced technologies such as Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communicationIn 2016, the hardware components dominated the IIoT market in terms of revenue. Further, based on application, the manufacturing application led the market with a 35% share in 2016.Top Impacting FactorsLow operational costSmart and connected products are critical components in the connected supply chain and smart manufacturing processes. Further, the advent of low-cost connected devices has enabled manufacturers to adopt IoT technologies to lower resource consumption and increase overall productivity. Moreover, due to low operational costs, several manufacturers prefer to implement IoT applications in machines to maximize efficiency with reduced cost.Growth in the adoption of a cloud-based deployment modelDemand for low-cost data storage, backup, and data protection are major opportunities for small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Implementation of cloud helps enterprises to provide better IoT services to various industry verticals.Growth in the adoption of the Industrial Internet of ThingsAdvancements in technologies have helped key players to offer enhanced IIoT offerings to their end users. Integration of smart sensors into industrial machines has encouraged manufacturers to reduce operational costs by 50%, and this is expected to decrease further during the forecast period. Further, virtual and augmented reality offers end users a 360-degree of an object before manufacturing it in real.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Increase in technological advancementsAdvancements in technologies have helped key players to offer enhanced IIoT offerings to their end users. Integration of smart sensors into industrial machines has encouraged manufacturers to reduce operational costs by 50%, and this is expected to decrease further during the forecast period. Further, virtual and augmented reality offers end users a 360-degree of an object before manufacturing it in real.Inadequate IT infrastructurePoor internet architecture and lack of skilled laborers majorly limit the growth of the IoT in the manufacturing market. Many of the developing countries lack basic IT infrastructure, which is a prerequisite for reliable connectivity. Further, power supply systems have to be stable and reliable to ensure high-quality exchange of data between sensors and control systems. Therefore, poor internet connectivity in countries such as Africa, Malaysia, Chile, and Brazil is expected to hinder the industrial Internet of Things market growth in the coming years.Surge in predictive maintenancePredictive maintenance techniques are designed to determine the condition of in-service equipment to predict when maintenance is required. The application of predictive maintenance is based on the actual condition of the equipment rather than time or age factors. The rise in the adoption of predictive maintenance has encouraged key players to install such techniques into their existing machines.Key Findings of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market:- Hardware components are projected to continue to maintain their leading position during the forecast period.- Manufacturing application is projected to continue to maintain its leading position till 2023.- Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit a promising growth rate during the forecast period.- IIoT industry participants are anticipated to focus on introducing new products with innovations and partnerships to improve their market share.Inquiry before Buying:The key players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, Intel Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB, Texas Instruments Inc., Dassault Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technology Co., Ltd., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). These market players focus on the development of new technology, the launch of novel products with innovative variations, and the adoption of partnership and collaboration as key strategies to establish their position in the market.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

