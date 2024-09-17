DLK Soulful EDM Releases 'Joy Anthem' A Powerful Burst Of Happiness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DLK Soulful EDM Track Joy Anthem Cover Art

The latest single from DLK Soulful EDM promises soulful melodies and a burst of happiness, offering multiple versions for all EDM lovers.

- DLK Soulful EDMPRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DLK Soulful EDM is excited to announce the release of "Joy Anthem", an energizing new single set to drop on September 20th, 2024. Known for their signature blend of uplifting beats and soulful melodies, DLK Soulful EDM's newest track is a testament to the power of music to uplift, inspire, and bring people together.Joy Anthem started as a remix project, but its vibrant energy took on a life of its own, transforming into a full-fledged anthem. In addition to the original mix, fans can enjoy an extended mix, a DJ-ready instrumental, and a jazzy lounge version, to come, for more laid-back vibes.DLK Soulful EDM explains ,“This track embodies everything we love about soulful EDM. Whether you're on the dance floor or relaxing at home, 'Joy Anthem' is all about bringing joy.”Available on major streaming platforms like Amazon, iTunes, and more, "Joy Anthem" offers an exclusive experience for fans purchasing directly from the official shop at href="" rel="external nofollow" DLKSoulfulED . These fans will receive high-quality Flac versions and exclusive access to the extended mix and instrumental.

